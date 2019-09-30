Don’t miss your chance to bag this 50-inch Vizio 4K TV on the cheap

We don’t all need to have the largest, highest-end 4K TV money can buy. For most of us, a modest-sized 4K Ultra HD television with access to all the leading streaming services and HDR to boot will do the trick — like the 50-inch Vizio D-Series, which is now on sale at Walmart for just $260. With these 4K TV deals from Walmart, if you do the math, you’ll find that this $430 model comes at a steep $170 off.

In a nutshell, the Vizio D-Series is a well-rounded 4K TV that’s armed with all the features you’d come to expect from one, including a 4K Upscale Engine for transforming HD content into 4K Ultra HD and HDR10 for drawing additional detail from a scene. There’s also a Chromecast Ultra baked in for one-click streaming through the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

What’s more, the television can be hooked up to an Amazon Echo, Google Home, or another device that has Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant on board. Decide to do that and you can control the device using nothing but your voice — no remote control required — mumbling all sorts of commands its way, like telling it to turn on, stream a specific show, and switch back off.

Overall, the Vizio D-Series is the perfect companion for binge-watching the latest must-see series on Netflix over the weekend and tuning into Thursday Night Football with the entire family. Oh, and Vizio’s WatchFree service which is home to more than a hundred live channels and oodles of on-demand content, is built right in for those looking to cut the cord for free.

Obviously, with a modest 50-inch screen, the discounted D-Series won’t appeal to everyone. If you’re after something with a bit more heft, there are a number of larger 4K TVs on offer right now. The highlights include a 55-inch LG 6-Series for $380, a 55-inch Samsung 7-Series for $500, a 65-inch LG NanoCell 8-Series for $1,100, and a 70-inch LG UM6970 for only $700.

In all honesty, you really can’t go wrong with the 50-inch Vizio D-Series — even more so when it’s on sale for $170 off. It will make a great addition to any bedroom or living room. In fact, with Christmas right around the corner, it could be worth snagging one for a close friend or relative who desperately needs to breathe fresh life into their entertainment setup.

