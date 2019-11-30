The Sony Master Series A8G is one of the best 4K TVs money can buy, and it’s on sale right now before Amazon Cyber Monday for as much as $1,500 off. To be more specific, the 55-inch Sony Master Series A8G OLED 4K TV has been reduced from $2,300 to $1,500, while the 65-inch Sony Master Series OLED 4K TV has been discounted from $3,500 to $2,000. Why? Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts of course.

There isn’t a massive difference between the Sony Master Series A8G and the flagship Sony Master Series A9G, with the main being that the latter has Sony’s latest X1 Ultimate CPU on board, versus the X1 Extreme found on the former. This both increases the speed of the Android TV smart software and results in better object-based rendering, producing (slightly) better depth.

The top-of-the-line A9G also comes with a sleeker, slimmer stand, is armed with HDMI eARC to boot, and the integrated Acoustic Surface speakers — which send sound through the screen itself — are said to be a tad more powerful, but as we found in our comparison, none of these things warrant the extra $1,000 to $1,300, depending on screen size, the manufacturer asks.

Sure, if money is no object and you have your heart set on having the best of the best, opt for the Sony Master Series A9G. But for everyone else, the Sony Master Series A8G is definitely the way to go. Chances are, you’re going to mount this baby on the wall, so the stand doesn’t come into the equation, and a soundbar and subwoofer will easily patch over the sound difference.

The fact of the matter is, Sony didn’t change the one thing that matters: The screen — and that’s a good thing, because the viewing experience is indistinguishable (to the untrained eye, at least). The smoother software isn’t reason enough to opt for the more expensive model, either. It has all the same features and works a treat, even if it is a bit sluggish at times.

So if you want to breathe fresh life into your home entertainment, then look no further than this fantastic offer on the Sony Master Series A8G. It’s sleek, futuristic, and looks incredible — and that’s when the screen is turned off. Now throw one of the best 4K Ultra HD OLED screens into the mix, and you have the full package — all at a discount for Black Friday 2019.

