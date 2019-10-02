Best reach for your credit card because Walmart has knocked $150 off one of Samsung’s finest 55-inch 4K TVs, dropping it down to just $380. That’s right — we’re looking at a big-brand television equipped with a crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD screen and all the smarts you could ever need for less than $500.

The 55-inch Samsung NU6900 is a must-have for anyone looking to breathe fresh life into their home entertainment setup with a 4K TV that’s suited to routine viewing, and that’s when it’s on the shelves for the usual $530. So at the discounted $380, it’s a tasty treat that’s no doubt selling like hotcakes.

In a nutshell, the Samsung NU6900 was designed for people who want to come home after a long, tiring day at work, crack open a bottle of their favorite alcohol, and fire up Netflix. Granted, it won’t provide the poison, but it does have the streaming service on tap — no streaming stick required.

Of course, that’s not all it’s good for. The 4K Ultra HD screen and UHD Engine also do a fantastic job at taking standard HD and Full HD content and displaying it at a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution when watching an older show or movie, and there’s HDR10+ for extracting additional detail from the scene.

There’s something for everyone here — even those who want to hook up a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and battle to the end in Fortnite Battle Royale or kick a ball around a field in FIFA 20 — making it the ideal centerpiece for any family room or bedroom alike.

It’s also the perfect size. A 55-inch screen is regarded by many as the sweet spot for home viewing — it’s small enough to fit into most entertainment setups and large enough to immerse. So whether you want to mount it on a wall, rest it on a console table, or drop it into a bed, it should do the trick.

If you’re after something with a bit more heft, there are a number of larger 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, a 65-inch LG NanoCell for $1,000 and a 70-inch Sony Bravia for $1,100 — the latter of which is just so happens to be one of the best offers we’ve seen lately.

