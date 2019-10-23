Walmart slashes $300 off this 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV

Samsung’s QLED 4K TVs are the best it has to offer, delivering more vibrant, vivid visuals than its run-of-the-mill LED 4K TVs. But this level of viewing doesn’t come cheap. Take the 55-inch Samsung Q90R, for example. It’s one of the best QLEDs in town, and it’s priced as such, commanding $1,200 from anyone who wants to take it home and place it at the center of their entertainment setup. Right now, though, it’s on sale at Walmart for just $900 (only $88/month with 12-month financing) — a total discount of $300.

You don’t have to be a movie buff to feel the benefit of the QLED screen, either. While it’s no secret that these high-end 4K TVs are aimed at those after the crème de la crème when it comes to home viewing, they’re just as useful for the average viewer wanting to treat themselves to a new television to watch the latest must-see Netflix show, tune into Thursday Night Football live, watch the occasional film, or fight to the end in Fortnite — or maybe even all four, since the Samsung Q90R is as versatile as a pocket knife.

Of course, when shopping at the top of the spectrum, you’re protecting yourself from obsolescence; the hardware and software on the Samsung Q90R is bound to stand the test of time. It’s equipped with Samsung’s trademark UHD Engine for transforming standard HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10+ for extracting more detail from (supported) material, and with the company’s Tizen OS smart software, which is home to all the leading streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

It’s at this stage that we’d usually recommend an alternative for those who are after a 4K TV but who don’t need the sheer level of performance the OLEDs and QLEDs of the world bring to the table. But we aren’t going to do that. Why? Because at $900, the 55-inch Samsung Q90R is a must-have. It’s rare to find such a sizeable QLED 4K TV on sale for less than $1,000 and with the television being the wonderful all-rounder it is, it’s bound to leave an impression on everyone who sets their sights on it — making this a deal that’s not to be missed.

If $900 is a little too rich for your wallet, there are a number of more affordable 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 50-inch Vizio for $260 and a 55-inch Samsung for $500. Decided you’d rather wait and see what Black Friday holds? We’ve rounded up all the best Black Friday TV deals, and will be updating them from now right through the big day. Not sure what makes a fantastic 4K TV? Take a look at our comprehensive TV Buying Guide. Need some inspiration? Peruse our list of the best TVs money can buy.

