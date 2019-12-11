Black Friday may be behind us, but Walmart’s well of 4K TV deals isn’t showing any signs of drying up anytime soon. That’s right — the retailer has discounted yet another high-resolution television, this time dropping the price of the 60-inch Vizio E-Series from $750 down to just $430 ($42 per month through the retailer’s flexible 12-month financing scheme).

Even without the $320 discount, the Vizio E-Series is a must-have for anyone looking for a 60-inch 4K TV to tune in to the latest must-see show on Netflix after work and maybe even a movie or two on Amazon Prime Video over the weekend, thanks to its inclusion of a Chromecast Ultra under the hood — eliminating the need for an aftermarket set-top box or streaming stick.

Being a 4K TV, it’s also armed with all the features that make one worthy of the name, including HDR10 for squeezing every last drop of detail from the scene at hand (context: HDR can bring even the finest details, like the title of a book on a shelf in a dark room to life, making the experience all the more immersive) and an Upscale Engine for turning HD content into 4K Ultra HD.

Best of all, the Vizio E-Series can be hooked up to Google Assistant. This opens the door to voice commands. No, we aren’t kidding — you can really control this television using your voice. Just follow the steps to form the relationship, then Assistant will be able to turn it on and off, adjust the volume, switch inputs and channels, and even track down specific content.

Not sold? Just look at what this customer had to say about their 60-inch Vizio E-Series:

I ordered this TV online. It was delivered to my house before Super Bowl Sunday. That was very convenient. The color is bright. The HD is amazing. The price was lower than anywhere else in town. I am very happy with my purchase of the Vizio 60-inch.

Obviously, with a 60-inch screen, the Vizio E-Series on offer won’t be able to fit through everyone’s door, let alone on the wall. If you’re in the market for something a little smaller, there are several more compact 4K TVs on sale right now, spanning everything from a 49-inch Samsung NU6900 to a 55-inch LG C9 OLED. The highlight? A 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition for $350.

Not sure what makes a must-have 4K TV? Consult our TV Buying Guide.

Looking for more fantastic offers? Take a look at our Deals Hub.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations