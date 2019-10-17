Best Buy has this 65-inch Sony 4K TV on sale for a spectacular $400 off

If you have the budget to splash out on a premium 4K TV, Sony is one of the best options there is. It doesn’t market as many proprietary technologies compared to Samsung and LG, but it has all the necessary tech to create stupendous TVs. Best Buy is currently holding a sale on the 65-inch Sony 4K TV X950G series which lets you in on a spectacular $400 discount. Order this big-screen TV today for only $1,600 instead of the usual $2,000.

The X950G series belongs to Sony’s TV lineup released this year. It earned the nod of one of Digital Trends’ audio/visual and entertainment experts, claiming that it has everything a TV enthusiast needs.

BUY NOW

Treat your eyes with the X950G’s monstrous visuals. This TV is powered by the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate which detects and enhances hundreds of on-screen objects, resulting in bright, sharp, and natural picture that looks like the real thing. The 4K resolution, on the other hand, ensures that your current HD content is upscaled to gorgeous Ultra HD-level quality.

And if you like binge-watching on Netflix, you’ll be glad to know that this Sony 4K TV comes with a Netflix calibrated mode. This feature was specially developed to preserve the filmmaker’s vision by reproducing the same picture quality as a studio evaluation master. Other imaging-related technologies include the X-Wide Angle, Dolby Vision support, and IMAX enhanced mode.

To match the incredible display, Sony tossed in a strong set of audio technologies to the TV. It comes with the Sound-from-Picture Reality to assure that picture and sound are in perfect harmony. What’s more, there’s the S-Force Front Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Digital Surround which all add up to deliver audio that seems to flow around you.

This Sony 4K TV connects to the Wi-Fi and has integrated apps so you can easily find and stream content like movies, shows, and games. It also has a built-in Google Assistant for true smart functionalities — you can ask the TV questions, control smart home devices, and access apps and services.

Let the magnificent 65-inch Sony 4K TV X950G series become the centerpiece of your living room or entertainment setup. Order today on Best Buy at a sale price of $1,600.

Head over our TV buying guide if you’re still undecided about what TV to get. Also, be sure to visit our curated deals page for exciting discounts

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations