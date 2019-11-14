The 700C Hyper E-Ride electric bike is $200 off on Walmart before Black Friday

If you are on the hunt for electric bike deals, check out Walmart’s discount on the 700C Hyper E-Ride. The retail giant is slashing $200 off this city e-bike as an early Black Friday treat. Grab this Hyper electric bike deal to take home an eco-friendly and money-saving ride without paying retail price.

Get the 700C Hyper E-Ride electric bike in black or blue colors for a discounted price of $598 when you order from Walmart today. You can even pay for it in monthly installments of $59 when you apply for an Affirm loan. This e-bike deal happens around the busiest shopping holiday of the year, so buy now to avoid the rush.

The 700C Hyper E-Ride electric bike is a convenient way to get around town without the hassles of driving or public transportation. This pedal-assisted e-bike is powered by a 36V motor with a top speed of 20 mph. With the Hybrid E-Ride, you can cruise from class to class or to work and back without spending too much energy from pedaling.

Aside from having a battery-powered motor, the 700C Hyper E-Ride offers other features that make it perfect for commuting and completing quick errands. First is its step-through body, which makes getting on the seat easy for almost everyone. Its handlebars are also slightly swept back for a more relaxed and upright position that is ideal for casual riding. Plus, this e-bike comes with a rear rack that can come in handy for carrying bags and other items you can strap in.

Hyper Bike Co., the producers of the 700C Hyper E-Ride, is committed to producing high-quality, high-performance products. The company outfits its traditional and electronic bikes with parts from some of the most popular brands. The E-Ride e-bike comes with a Shimano grip shifter and rear derailleur and you can trust this city bike to deliver a pleasant and safe riding experience with proper use and maintenance.

Buying the 700C Hyper E-Ride electric bike can be worth the investment. It is a convenient mode of transportation that can help you cut back on fare and fuel costs. Get it from Walmart today for $598 instead of its usual $798. Order now while this ebike deal is live.

