If you’re hunting down a killer deal on a massive 4K TV, then look no further than this offer on the 75-inch LG UM6970 that sees it available at Walmart for just $900 (only $88 per month with 12-month financing) — down $203 on the usual $1,100. You don’t have to enter a discount code, either: Just head over to the retailer’s website, add the television to your cart, then start punching in the long number on the front of your credit card to seal the deal.

Considering the LG UM6970 has only been on the shelves for a couple of months, it’s incredibly unlikely it will be at the center of an incredible flash sale come Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So if you’re in dire need of a 4K TV and can’t wait until the shopping festivities start on November 29, this is one of the safest bets. It’s also overflowing with useful features, including webOS smart software for one-click streaming through the likes of Hulu and Netflix.

Designed to cater to the average consumer, the 75-inch LG UM6970 is armed with a crisp, clear 4K Ultra HD screen, a so-called 4K Active Upscale Engine for spinning HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD screen, and multi-format HDR (headlined by HDR10, one of the leading standards) for squeezing every last drop of detail out of supported content. Pair this with the aforementioned smart software and ding, ding, ding — we have a winner.

With a gigantic 75-inch screen, the LG UM6970 certainly isn’t going to fit into everyone’s living room. If you’re in need of something a tad smaller, there are a number of other terrific 4K TVs on sale, like a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $260, a curved 65-inch Samsung RU7300 for $750, and a 70-inch Vizio E-Series for just $750. For those after something a little more high-end, Best Buy has reduced several Samsung QLED and Sony OLED 4K TVs.

Looking for more great deals? Peruse our deals hub, where we’ll teach you how to find the best offers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Not sure what makes a fantastic television like the 75-inch LG UM6970 on offer? Check out our TV Buying Guide. Need a hand choosing a soundbar to pair with your shiny new 4K TV and make binge-watching Netflix all the more exhilarating? We’ve rounded up some of the top discounted models right here.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations