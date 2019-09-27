These 75-inch 4K TV deals are the best in town: LG, Samsung, and TCL

There’s never been a better time to buy a 75-inch 4K TV, QLED TV, or 8K TV. This is because Best Buy has slashed the price of several leading numbers from the likes of LG and Samsung — and with pricing starting as low as $900 for a feature-rich 4K TV and maxing out at $5,000 for a flagship 8K TV (not to be confused with OLED), there’s bound to be something for everyone.

75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $900 ($100 Off)

If there’s one reason to choose a TCL over something from a more high-end brand, like Sony, it’s for the incredible Roku OS smart software that comes part and parcel with it. And let’s face it: If you’re searching for a 75-inch 4K TV, it’s probably because you watch a lot of television — so you’re going to want one that can access a bottomless selection of streaming services to boot.

That’s not to mean the rest of the TCL 4-Series isn’t up to scratch. Quite the opposite, actually. It’s equipped with all the core features you’d expect to find on any 4K TV, including a 4K Upscale Engine for turning HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD, HDR10 for increasing the contrast level to squeeze more detail out of the shot, and of course a crisp, clear 4K Ultra HD screen.

Roku OS is just the cherry on the top.

75-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $900 ($250 Off)

The 75-inch Samsung NU6900 isn’t all that different from the TCL 4-Series, with the main differences being the smart software. It runs Samsung’s own Tizen OS, which isn’t quite as versatile as Roku OS — though it’s still home to all of the leading streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Another difference is the actual screen itself; it’s even more vibrant and vivid than the TCL.

Plus, the Samsung NU6900 has Samsung’s trademark UHD Upscale Engine on board. Just like TCL’s 4K Upscale Engine, it transforms HD material into 4K Ultra HD. But this version is a lot smoother (probably because it’s been lifted straight from one of the firm’s high-end QLED TVs), rendering even the trickiest of scenes without stopping to take so much as a single breath.

75-inch Samsung Q60 QLED TV — $2,000 ($600 Off)

In a nutshell, a QLED TV is a standard 4K LED TV that’s been infused with Quantum Dots, a component that lets the television’s processor tap into a wider color spectrum and achieve a much higher brightness — making for more vibrant, vivid visuals that are a must-have for anyone looking for one of the most immersive at-home viewing experiences money can buy.

That’s the main difference between the Samsung Q60 and the Samsung Nu6900. The rest is the same, meaning it comes with the same Tizen OS smart software — which acts as a portal to all the top streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix — as well as a UHD Upscale Engine and HDR10+ for squeezing every last drop of detail out of a scene.

75-inch Samsung Q900 8K TV — $5,000 ($2,000 Off)

For those looking to take their entertainment setup to the absolute highest level level, the Samsung Q900 8K TV is the way to go. Just keep in mind that while it does have an 8K Upscale Engine on board for transforming HD, Full HD, and 4K Ultra HD material into a higher 8K Ultra HD resolution, there’s a severe shortage of native 8K material — so you’re betting on the future.

We should add that investing in an 8K TV right now is risky. 4K has just about become the new standard and there’s a lot of work to be done before 8K replaces it. Chances are, some new 8K-based features will come out between now and then. Thus, we’d recommend taking your budget and pouring it into the Q60 QLED — it’ll serve you a lot better in the long run.

Searching for something a tad smaller? You’re in luck — there are a number of other fantastic 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $260, a 55-inch Samsung RU7200 for $450, a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, and a 70-inch Sony Bravia X830F for $1,100, the latter of which just so happens to be one of the best deals we’ve seen recently.

