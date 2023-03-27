No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and today there’s a huge sale taking place on 75-inch TVs at Best Buy. A 75-inch TV is a great option if you’re looking to go big with your home theater, or if you’re looking to size up from something smaller in your current setup. This sale includes 75-inch TV models from brands like Sony and Samsung, and with convenient features such as 4K upscaling and Smart TV perks like streaming apps built right into the operating system. Each of these TVs comes with free shipping from Best Buy, which is a nice throw-in for such a large item, and several come with free access to streaming services such as FuboTV and Apple TV+. Read onward for more details and which of these 75-inch TV deals is best for you.

75-inch Insignia F30 4K TV — $550, was $850

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, the Insignia F30 4K TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This is also a Smart TV, and as such, brings modern features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. The Insignia 75-inch F30 Smart TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $600, was $650

Affordability is front and center with the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV. This TV may be the perfect combination of price and features, as it has HDR technology that produces a brighter image and more accurate colors than most TVs at its price point can deliver. The TV delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming apps. Google Chromecast is built right into the TV, allowing you to easily stream movies, shows and photos from your Android or iOS device. It also has 3 HDMI inputs, which makes it great for gamers who need to connect several consoles, or for anybody looking to connect some great peripheral equipment to their home theater.

75-inch Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV — $700, was $800

This Hisense 75-inch 4K TV is full of great imagery and full of smarts. It features Quantum ULED picture technology, which is proprietary to Hisense and boasts color, contrast, brightness, and motion. It’s patented hardware and software technology, and it delivers a unique picture that you can only get with a Hisense TV. It has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies as well, bringing a cinema-like image to your home theater. It has a voice remote that makes controlling the TV easy, allowing you to open apps, turn the volume up or down, and search for your favorite shows, among other things. You can even go remoteness in many cases, as the Hisense U6H 4K TV is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands.

75-inch Sony X80K 4K TV — $900, was $1,100

The Sony X80K 4K TV offers enchanted entertainment with HDR technology and Dolby Vision, both of which enhance the TV’s already impressive 4K picture. Because it has Google TV built in, it’s able to organize your favorite content all in one place, and it even has access to Google Assistant. It also has built-in access to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock, and many other streaming services, making it a great TV to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more. One of the most impressive features of the Sony X80K is its ability to up convert older content into the immersive clarity of 4K.

75-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $1,800

As owners of any one of the best QLED TVs can attest, QLED technology produces one of the best 4K images available on the market right now. It utilizes dual LEDs and Quantum Dot color to create lifelike images, and an overall immersive home theater experience. The Samsung 75-inch Q80B QLED 4K TV does all of that and then some, as it’s even able to upscale older content into modern 4K clarity. It has a 60Hz refresh rate that gamers will love, as well as Smart TV capabilities and compatibility with multiple voice assistants. It even comes with a SolarCell remote, which allows you to control all of your compatible connected devices, and recharges via solar power, ensuring you’ll never be without life in your remote.

75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $2,300, was $3,000

Samsung’s The Frame TV brings the impressive picture quality you’d expect to find in many of the best QLED TVs. QLED and OLED are two of the premier picture technologies available right now, so this TV makes a great option if that’s what you’re after. It’s also a unique TV, as its designed to resemble art hanging on the wall, and its minimalist design will fit into any home theater or living room environment. It even has an Art Mode that can display artwork when you aren’t watching TV. You can curate your own photos and art or choose artwork from the Art Store, which has more than 1,400 new and classic works of art to choose from. This TV is the minimalist’s dream, as it has changeable bezels that attach magnetically, and a single slim cable is all the TV needs.

