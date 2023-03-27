 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s a massive sale on 75-inch TVs happening right now, from $550

Andrew Morrisey
By

No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and today there’s a huge sale taking place on 75-inch TVs at Best Buy. A 75-inch TV is a great option if you’re looking to go big with your home theater, or if you’re looking to size up from something smaller in your current setup. This sale includes 75-inch TV models from brands like Sony and Samsung, and with convenient features such as 4K upscaling and Smart TV perks like streaming apps built right into the operating system. Each of these TVs comes with free shipping from Best Buy, which is a nice throw-in for such a large item, and several come with free access to streaming services such as FuboTV and Apple TV+. Read onward for more details and which of these 75-inch TV deals is best for you.

75-inch Insignia F30 4K TV — $550, was $850

The Insignia F30 4K Smart Fire TV against a white background.

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, the Insignia F30 4K TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This is also a Smart TV, and as such, brings modern features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. The Insignia 75-inch F30 Smart TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $600, was $650

TCL 4 Series 4K TV ready for the Super Bowl.

Affordability is front and center with the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV. This TV may be the perfect combination of price and features, as it has HDR technology that produces a brighter image and more accurate colors than most TVs at its price point can deliver. The TV delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming apps. Google Chromecast is built right into the TV, allowing you to easily stream movies, shows and photos from your Android or iOS device. It also has 3 HDMI inputs, which makes it great for gamers who need to connect several consoles, or for anybody looking to connect some great peripheral equipment to their home theater.

Related

75-inch Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV — $700, was $800

The Hisense U6H Series 4K TV with a colorful display, powered by Google TV.

This Hisense 75-inch 4K TV is full of great imagery and full of smarts. It features Quantum ULED picture technology, which is proprietary to Hisense and boasts color, contrast, brightness, and motion. It’s patented hardware and software technology, and it delivers a unique picture that you can only get with a Hisense TV. It has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies as well, bringing a cinema-like image to your home theater. It has a voice remote that makes controlling the TV easy, allowing you to open apps, turn the volume up or down, and search for your favorite shows, among other things. You can even go remoteness in many cases, as the Hisense U6H 4K TV is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands.

75-inch Sony X80K 4K TV — $900, was $1,100

The Sony X80K LED 4K Smart TV against a white background.

The Sony X80K 4K TV offers enchanted entertainment with HDR technology and Dolby Vision, both of which enhance the TV’s already impressive 4K picture. Because it has Google TV built in, it’s able to organize your favorite content all in one place, and it even has access to Google Assistant. It also has built-in access to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock, and many other streaming services, making it a great TV to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more. One of the most impressive features of the Sony X80K is its ability to up convert older content into the immersive clarity of 4K.

75-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $1,800

Samsung QLED TV displaying rainbow visuals.

As owners of any one of the best QLED TVs can attest, QLED technology produces one of the best 4K images available on the market right now. It utilizes dual LEDs and Quantum Dot color to create lifelike images, and an overall immersive home theater experience. The Samsung 75-inch Q80B QLED 4K TV does all of that and then some, as it’s even able to upscale older content into modern 4K clarity. It has a 60Hz refresh rate that gamers will love, as well as Smart TV capabilities and compatibility with multiple voice assistants. It even comes with a SolarCell remote, which allows you to control all of your compatible connected devices, and recharges via solar power, ensuring you’ll never be without life in your remote.

75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $2,300, was $3,000

Samsung 2022 The Frame 4K TV.
Samsung

Samsung’s The Frame TV brings the impressive picture quality you’d expect to find in many of the best QLED TVs. QLED and OLED are two of the premier picture technologies available right now, so this TV makes a great option if that’s what you’re after. It’s also a unique TV, as its designed to resemble art hanging on the wall, and its minimalist design will fit into any home theater or living room environment. It even has an Art Mode that can display artwork when you aren’t watching TV. You can curate your own photos and art or choose artwork from the Art Store, which has more than 1,400 new and classic works of art to choose from. This TV is the minimalist’s dream, as it has changeable bezels that attach magnetically, and a single slim cable is all the TV needs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The 7 best TV deals in the Best Buy 3-day sale — last day!
The LG B2 OLED 4K TV in a living room.

If you're in the market for a new home theater centerpiece, definitely check out Best Buy. They always have some great TV deals both on-site and in-store. They're on the last day of a three day sale right now, so be sure to grab something soon. To help save you some time, we've picked our seven favorite offers currently live on the site. Check them out below, but don't take too long to decide!
Insignia 50-inch F50 Series QLED TV -- $260, was $430

Demonstrating that QLED doesn't have to cost a fortune any more, the Insignia 50-inch F50 Series QLED TV is a delight for anyone who is keeping costs down but still wants good quality. The screen offers heavily saturated and precisely defined colors so you get a vivid image at all times. There's HDR and Dolby Vision support to further help things look better. For your sound needs, DTS Virtual-X Sound provides immersion from the TV speakers while there's HDMI ARC and eARC support if you'd prefer to hook it up to a soundbar or AV receiver. Alexa voice controls and Fire TV rounds off the convenient range of smart TV options. It's easily one of the best QLED TV deals.

Read more
Best Buy Flash Sale: Get this 75-inch QLED TV for just $750
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

Best Buy just discounted the 75-inch Hisense U6H QLED TV by $50. If you've wanted a massive 75-inch TV and needed just the smallest incentive, here it is. This deal may not stick around for long, so grab it before it's over. If you're not convinced that the U6H is for you, read on or check out our other 4K TV deals.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch Class U6H QLED TV
QLED technology is always worth considering, especially at this price. It adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV's LED backlight with each of these dots emitting their own light with a high level of efficiency once they're exposed to light. It means a far more accurate picture for you which is why the Hisense 75-inch Class U6H QLED TV is so appealing. The company is one of the best TV brands around so it knows how to get the most from the technology.

Read more
Get this 55-inch 4K TV with Fire TV smart software for just $270
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

In a world where eggs cost nearly a dollar each, and gas regularly jumps over $4 per gallon, 4K TVs have gotten dramatically cheaper. If you haven't upgraded yet, there's basically nothing stopping you. For instance, you can grab a 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for only $270 after a $180 discount. This is a nice TV at a reasonable size that will cost you less than an anniversary dinner. Grab it before Best Buy stops the sale.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is equipped with a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, which provides a more impressive improvement to picture quality than just high resolution. You'll have to make sure that it's appropriate for your available space in the living room or bedroom by checking out our guide on what size TV to buy, but if it is, you'll be getting a bright and sharp display that also features DTS Studio Sound for an immersive cinematic experience.

Read more