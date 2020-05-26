Acer, Asus, HP gaming laptops on sale at rock-bottom prices

Memorial Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean these awesome gaming laptop deals are going anywhere. With competitive midrange specs at affordable prices, you can take home the HP Pavilion, Acer Nitro 5, or Asus ROG Zephyrus G gaming laptops for as low as $700 on Best Buy today.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop — $700, was $750

First up on our list is the 15.6-inch HP Pavilion gaming laptop, with baseline gaming rig specs that won’t put a burden on your bank account. It’s not the most updated or advanced, but it still manages to perform at par with modern-day gaming standards.

Under the hood, the computer comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor with 8GB of RAM, which is just behind an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, making it capable of nearly just as much multitasking and moderate gaming without the latter’s added premiums. The HP Pavilion comes with an integrated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card for decent visual performance in Full HD that, although may not be a visual marvel, is still a ways away from potato graphics, allowing you to enjoy most if not all of your games at medium to high settings with at least 27 frames per second. These include some of the most visually dynamic games in the industry like Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands 3, and Control.

The HP Pavilion has a 256GB SSD for storing all your games, downloads, and other miscellaneous files with fast transfers and short loading times. It can’t hold more than a few AAA games at a time though, so unless you want to be constantly deleting files to make room for new downloads, then it wouldn’t hurt to have an external storage device on hand just in case. One thing we can’t help but love about the HP Pavilion is that it has a USB port for every type of input available, so you can connect to just about anything without the need for adapters. The sound quality is definitely a major downside though, as it is lacking in both fullness and bass. Thankfully, this is easily remedied with a separate set of speakers or headphones so you don’t miss out on your games’ music. If you want a good budget-friendly gaming laptop, you can check out the HP Pavilion on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $700 from its retail price of $750.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop — $750, was $830

The next up on our list is a personal favorite of ours here at Digital Trends — the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. Like the HP Pavilion, this laptop also has a 15.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels for high definition picture quality. There’s also a 17.3-inch variant if you want a better view of your games, but if you’d prefer to pocket any unnecessary expenses and don’t need a larger display, then this should do just fine.

It’s powered by a ninth-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, and, although there is also an AMD alternative, this is by far the more powerful option. It can handle above-average multitasking with ease as long as you don’t push it past its limits. For graphics, it utilizes an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for decent frame rates at high settings at no less than 30 frames a second, even with AAA games like Anthem and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

The storage capacity is where the Acer Nitro 5 truly shines. With a 1TB SSD, it has enough space to store a whole catalog of game files, large downloads, and more, with room to spare. You won’t need to invest in a separate hard drive for a good amount of time, making this a fantastic option if you need a laptop that can double as a game archive. The Acer Nitro 5 also has its own webcam and mic combo, so you won’t miss out on any voice calls in-game or at work. It’s a bit heavy though, weighing in at 5.5 pounds, but this shouldn’t be an issue if you won’t be taking it around or don’t mind the extra workout. Lastly, it has a maximum battery life of seven hours, and it has ports for every USB input type, so you can skip on any additional adapters. If you’re interested, you can check out the Acer Nitro 5 on Best Buy where it’s discounted by $130, letting you take it home for only $750.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Gaming Laptop — $1,050, was $1,200

The last up on our list is the 15.6-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus G gaming laptop. It’s definitely a bit of a price jump compared to the previous two offerings, but if it’s first-rate graphics you want, then this should definitely be at the top of your list.

It boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor with an insane 16GB of RAM for hardcore multitasking that goes beyond gaming. The processor most closely matches a seventh-generation Intel Core i7 in performance, allowing it to handle a multitude of hardware-demanding tasks like video editing with ease. However, even with that said, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G’s crowning glory is its Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics card, capable of rendering breathtaking graphics that leave nothing to the imagination in vivid detail and vibrant colors. Coupled with decent stereo speakers, you get an incredible audio-visual gaming experience that would normally cost at least another 500 bucks, making this an absolute steal of a gaming rig.

Your game and program files are taken care of by the ROG Zephyrus G’s 512GB SSD, which may be a bit tight if you plan on having a large collection of games ready to play at any time. As long as you have a storage upgrade ready, you shouldn’t have any other problems. It can also last upward of eight hours on a single full charge. This way, you won’t have to go socket-hunting every few hours. Plus, it’s the lightest option on the list, weighing 4.63 pounds, so you can carry it around without pulling any muscles. As the cherry on top, it has ports for every USB input type available for well-rounded connectivity without the need for adapters. If you want a great gaming laptop that can pump out cinematic dynamite while doubling as a top-tier office laptop for heavy-duty multitasking, then you can check out the Asus ROG Zephyrus G on Best Buy where it’s discounted at $1,050 from $1,200.

