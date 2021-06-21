It’s Prime Day which means, amongst all of the other Prime Day deals, are awesome discounts that’ll put those high-end gaming laptops within your budget’s reach. No need to wait any longer to upgrade your gaming setup. In fact, you can start the upgrade by taking a look at this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Acer Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop[/cc-link]. You’ll save $500 on a gaming laptop that’s usually $1,800 and your final price is just $1,300.

It’s the gaming laptop that gives you a lot of bang for your buck and with this deal, $1,300 buys you quite a bit. This particular version of the Acer Predator Triton 500 comes with a speedy and powerful six-core tenth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, an overclockable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a per-key RGB backlit keyboard. You can also expect refresh rates up to 300Hz, a 3ms overdrive response time, and a 15.6-inch FHD LED-backlit IPS display with Nvidia G-SYNC. As we said, you’re getting a lot out of this deal and you don’t even have to spend too much to get it.

We reviewed the Acer Predator Triton 500 last year (our device had a slightly different configuration from the one featured in this deal, but still had the same processor), and it’s one of our recommended products. We particularly loved its 300 Hz display, its sleek and lightweight design, its “strong gaming performance” and felt that overall, it was a “great value.”

With Prime Day, you don’t have to spend lots of money to get yourself a great gaming laptop and the Acer Predator Triton 500 is proof of that. For just $1,300 you’ll get a feature-rich laptop with robust gaming performance and you’ll save yourself $500 (and avoid a hefty $1,800 price tag) in the process. What’s not to love about that?

More Prime Day gaming laptop deals available now

If the Acer Predator Triton 500 isn’t the best fit for your gaming needs, not to worry. Prime Day is filled with other gaming laptop discounts. And you don’t have to sort through the rest of them alone. Just check out our roundup of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals to peruse a curated selection of gaming laptop discounts going on right now.

And if you’d rather check out other kinds of laptops? We’ve got you covered there too. Go take a look at our roundups of the best Prime Day laptop deals, the best Prime Day Chromebook deals, and the best Prime Day MacBook deals.

You can also check out a few of our curated Prime Day gaming laptop deals below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations