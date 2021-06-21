  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Acer Predator gaming laptop just got a $500 price cut for Amazon Prime Day

By
Bird's eye view of Acer Predator gaming laptop's colorful keyboard.
Amazon/Acer

It’s Prime Day which means, amongst all of the other Prime Day deals, are awesome discounts that’ll put those high-end gaming laptops within your budget’s reach. No need to wait any longer to upgrade your gaming setup. In fact, you can start the upgrade by taking a look at this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Acer Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop[/cc-link]. You’ll save $500 on a gaming laptop that’s usually $1,800 and your final price is just $1,300.

It’s the gaming laptop that gives you a lot of bang for your buck and with this deal, $1,300 buys you quite a bit. This particular version of the Acer Predator Triton 500 comes with a speedy and powerful six-core tenth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, an overclockable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a per-key RGB backlit keyboard. You can also expect refresh rates up to 300Hz, a 3ms overdrive response time, and a 15.6-inch FHD LED-backlit IPS display with Nvidia G-SYNC. As we said, you’re getting a lot out of this deal and you don’t even have to spend too much to get it.

We reviewed the Acer Predator Triton 500 last year (our device had a slightly different configuration from the one featured in this deal, but still had the same processor), and it’s one of our recommended products. We particularly loved its 300 Hz display, its sleek and lightweight design, its “strong gaming performance” and felt that overall, it was a “great value.”

With Prime Day, you don’t have to spend lots of money to get yourself a great gaming laptop and the Acer Predator Triton 500 is proof of that. For just $1,300 you’ll get a feature-rich laptop with robust gaming performance and you’ll save yourself $500 (and avoid a hefty $1,800 price tag) in the process. What’s not to love about that?

More Prime Day gaming laptop deals available now

If the Acer Predator Triton 500 isn’t the best fit for your gaming needs, not to worry. Prime Day is filled with other gaming laptop discounts. And you don’t have to sort through the rest of them alone. Just check out our roundup of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals to peruse a curated selection of gaming laptop discounts going on right now.

And if you’d rather check out other kinds of laptops? We’ve got you covered there too. Go take a look at our roundups of the best Prime Day laptop deals, the best Prime Day Chromebook deals, and the best Prime Day MacBook deals.

You can also check out a few of our curated Prime Day gaming laptop deals below.

Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$649 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks.
Buy at Walmart

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop (Core i5, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $860
This gaming laptop packs a solid CPU/GPU combo in a sturdy and stylish frame. Its 120Hz display also mean your games will play buttery smooth.
Buy at Dell

HP Pavilion 16 (Core i5, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$679 $799
The HP Pavilion is a great entry-level gaming laptop. With this CPU and GPU combo, you'll be able to play today's games without spending too much money on a laptop.
Buy at Walmart

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,126 $1,400
Professional gaming on the go can be hard to come by, but the new Dell G15 gaming laptop offers exactly that. It's packed with top-notch specs to put PCs to shame, making it a must-have for any gamer.
Buy at Dell
With rebate

MSI GF65 Laptop (Core i5, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) + M99 Gaming mouse

$799 $1,049
The MSI GF65 is the perfect mid-level laptop for gamers on a budget. It boasts superior graphics, fast performance, and hi-res audio in a thin and light package.
Buy at Newegg

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1660 Ti, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,500
Want a gaming laptop that won't hold you back? The Razer Blade 15 is a great choice. With its great specs and premium build quality, it'll give you the edge and last for years.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This 27-inch QHD monitor is so cheap for Prime Day we thought it was a mistake

Turned on 27-inch Lenovo QHD Monitor with various apps open and displayed on screen.

This Fitbit Sense price drop for Prime Day has to be seen to be believed

Close up shot of a woman wearing the Fitbit Sense on her wrist

Best Prime Day AirPods deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Amazon is practically giving away this Roomba robot vacuum for Prime Day

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Best Prime Day projector deals for 2021

best outdoor projectors aop projector

Could this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Prime Day deal be a mistake?

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 just got a MAJOR price cut for Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Don’t miss this fantastic Blink Outdoor camera Prime Day deal today

Blink Outdoor

Apple TV is so cheap for Prime Day we thought it was a mistake

Apple 4K TV

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals