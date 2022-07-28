AirPods Pro are $69 off at Amazon today

If you’ve been looking for AirPods deals, here’s your chance to save $69 on a set of from Amazon. Usually priced at $249, Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro for just $180 during this sale. Don’t hesitate on this deal because attractive deals on Apple devices are typically short-lived.

Shopping for headphone deals can be tricky, because personal preferences and comfort are highly subjective. Fortunately, Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are a safe choice for almost anyone. As the Digital Trends’ reviewer said in the Apple AirPods Pro review, “Shockingly good, the AirPods Pro are a huge win for Apple.” Our reviewer went on to praise the AirPods Pro’s sound, noise-canceling, comfort, call quality, and the wireless charging case. Of course sound quality matters in earbuds and headphones, but our reviewer found the AirPods Pro sound clarity and detail were legitimately comparable to some of the best wireless headphones from Sony and Bose. Noise cancellation with the AirPods Pro is startlingly impressive and in the same league as the highly regarded Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless buds. If you’re wondering about choosing between the classic AirPods and the AirPods Pro, the noise cancellation feature in the latter — not included with the AirPods — is worth the price bump. The AirPods Pro call quality is outstanding and doesn’t take second chair to any other wireless earbuds.

If you’re not sure which factors are most crucial when shopping for earbuds, take a look at our headphone buying guide. Everyone wants comfort when they’re going to wear earbuds for long periods and the AirPods Pro earbuds deliver. With a shorter stem than the earlier AirPods models, the AirPods Pro fit comfortably to seal the ear canal for the clearest, full bass sound and help block outside sounds. The package includes Silicon eartips in three sizes that are easy to remove and replace — not always the case with other brands’ eartips that can be smooshy and hard to install securely. The Apple AirPods Pro battery lasts 4.5 to 5 hours per charge when you’re streaming music or about 3.5 hours of phone calls. It takes about 4.5 hours to fully recharge the earbuds, but the included wireless charging case holds more than 24 hours of charging capacity. As our reviewer noted, playing time per charge isn’t an AirPods Pro strong suit and the life expectancy of the nonreplaceable battery might not make it past 2 to 3 years.

As you know, good Apple deals can be hard to find. That’s why we suggest that you act quickly if you want to take advantage of this deal on a pair of AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. Instead of the regular $249 list price, Amazon’s deal for the AirPods Pro is just $180, a $69 savings, as long as the sale lasts.

