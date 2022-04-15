 Skip to main content
Hurry! This Alienware gaming PC is $500 off at Best Buy — today only!

Albert Bassili
By
An Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop sits on a table.

Alienware is a massive name in the gaming computer space, and while the brand has a ton of big competition, it’s still a force to be reckoned with. The Alienware Aurora R10 is an interesting beast of a gaming desktop, and if you want to pick one up because you think that building a PC is hard, Best Buy has discounted it down to $1,700 from $2,200, which is a pretty excellent $500 discount and a great deal for what’s under the hood.

What sets the R10 apart from other pre-built desktops is that it’s a completely AMD system, which you don’t often see with pre-builts as they’re usually Intel/Nvidia or even AMD/Nvidia setup. Nevertheless, going AMD only is great, especially given how well AMD is doing in the CPU market and the fact that its stuff is generally cheaper while still providing the same performance. Speaking of which, the GPU is an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, which is at the same level as an RTX 3080 and therefore a really powerful card to work with, so whether you do AAA gaming at a high resolution and frame rate or want to do some graphic design or video editing, the R10 will handle it fine.

As for the CPU, it’s an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series, which is similar to an 11th-gen i7 from Intel, so it’s an equally powerful CPU and pairs well with the RTX 3080, ensuring that there’s no throttling on either end. You also get a generous 1TB HDD and 1TB SSD, so you don’t have to fill up the SSD with non-gaming or non-critical files. Plus, there’s no need for any additions right out of the box, which is an issue with some other pre-builts. RAM is also pretty excellent at 16GB, and should be more than enough for most users.

All in all, the Alienware Aurora R10 is an excellent all-around desktop, and with the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $1,700, it’s a steal. That being said, if you’re looking for something different, we do have some other gaming PC deals for you to look at and some gaming monitor deals for you to pair with whichever choice you go for!

