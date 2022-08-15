This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 3090 is $1,490 off today (seriously)

Dell is coming up big with some gaming PC deals right now, particularly if Alienware deals, more specifically, are what you’re after. Currently Dell has the price of Alienware’s popular Aurora R10 gaming desktop discounted to $2,500 on a build with some serious internal specs, including one of the best graphics cards on the market, the Nvidia RTX 3090. This price makes for a massive savings of $1,490, as it would typically set you back nearly $4,000 as built for this deal. Free shipping is also included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop

Despite all of the great options available when it comes to landing one of the best gaming desktops, Alienware often stands alone at the top of people’s gaming wishlist. The Aurora R10 gaming desktop is a great accomplice when taking on some of the best PC games, and as specced for this discount, there’s not much you could throw at it that it isn’t capable of handling. It has a 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and the aforementioned Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card, which is one of the best in the business and comes with 24GB of its own RAM. All of these internals combine to create a powerful, fluid, and undeterable gaming experience, and if you need more on the impressiveness of its capabilities, see how the RTX 3090 graphics card stacks up in our monster GPU face-off.

With all of the performance capability running through the Alienware Aurora R10, it might seem like it could cause some issues with overheating. But Alienware designed this gaming PC with an improved airflow pattern that ensures air moves more fluidly and efficiently to keep CPU temperatures down, and allowing the system to work at peak efficiency without having to throttle clock speeds. It also features Alienware’s Command Center software, which is a continuously updating customization portal that allows you to auto-tune gaming profiles, set overlooking options, and control AlienFX settings. This is the sort of gaming PC that’s ready to take on any gaming experience and would pair well with any of the best gaming monitors to expand your real estate and create a more immersive experience. You can even scour some of the best gaming monitor deals taking place for more screen real estate as well.

This Alienware Aurora R10 is just $2,500 at Dell right now, down from its regular price of $3,990. That’s a savings of $1,490, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations