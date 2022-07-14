 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing
  4. Gaming

This Alienware gaming PC is $690 off right now (27% claimed)

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

If you weren’t able to buy a new gaming PC from Amazon’s Prime Day deals, don’t worry because you’ve got a lot of options from other retailers. For example, Dell’s gaming PC deals currently includes this $690 price cut for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop, which brings its price down to $1,400 from its original price of $2,090. The offer’s availability is limited though, with the available stock already claimed at the time of writing at 27% and rising. You have to buy the Alienware gaming PC now if you don’t want to miss out.

Buy Now

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 adds to the AMD vs Intel debate with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor, supported by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card and 16GB of RAM, which is a good baseline for modern gaming systems, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. The machine attempts to match up to the best gaming desktops with these specifications, and it does a good job at it because of its smooth performance, even when running demanding games. It will also be able to stay cool in such situations with the help of a thermal design that utilizes four 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers.

You’ll have enough space to install several games with all their updates and DLC in the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop’s 512GB SSD and 1TB hard drive, which come with Windows 11 Home built-in so you can start using it as soon as it gets delivered to your doorstep. You’ll also be playing in style with the gaming PC’s unique design and dynamic LED lighting, and with the ports moved to the front, you’ve got easy access to them whenever you need to connect any accessories.

Dell’s $690 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop makes it a must-buy machine, as its powerful performance will let you fully enjoy today’s most popular games. It’s yours for $1,400, compared to its sticker price of $2,090, but you have to hurry in finalizing your purchase because the deal’s already 27% claimed at the time of writing. Just make sure that you’ve got enough to also purchase from gaming monitor deals, if you don’t already own one.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

Only the most expensive iPhone 15 will get a new periscope camera

iPhone 13 Pro review.

This 65-inch QLED TV is a steal at $550 in Best Buy’s July sale

TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

Hurry and get the GeForce RTX 3080 GPU while it’s still $460 off

RTX 3080 graphics cards among other GPUs.

Yes, you can (and should) buy a 75-inch 4K TV for $600 right now

The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Monster Hunter Rise: How to unlock all secret Palico support moves in Sunbreak

Hunters celebrate in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion.

M2 MacBook Air internals shown just ahead of release

Macbook Air (2022) sits on a desk.

Twitter says it’s still investigating major outage

Twitter logo in white stacked on top of a blue stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating in shades of blue.

How ChromeOS Flex turns old PCs into Chromebooks for free

Chrome OS Flex on a ASUS laptop.

The new Skate game is a free-to-play live service title with microtransactions

A player does a trick on a skateboard in skate.

Nintendo to form Nintendo Pictures following latest acquisition

nintendo dynamo pictures acquisition mario

Best 17-inch laptop deals for July 2022

Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

Best Peloton alternatives for July 2022

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Epic Games’ new battle royale Rumbleverse launches August 11

Players dive for a body slam attack in Rumbleverse key art.