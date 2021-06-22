The best Alienware deals you can shop before the sale ends tonight

We are at the halfway mark of day two of Prime Day 2021. We hope you’ve snagged a few Prime Day deals for yourself over the past few days, but if not, there’s still time to treat yourself. (But there’s not that much time left, so don’t dawdle.) Especially if you need to upgrade that gaming setup of yours with a new monitor, gaming laptop, or gaming desktop. If that’s the case, then look no further than Dell’s deep discounts on its Alienware gear. You can save up to $660 with the deals we’ve featured below. But you need to act fast, these items are limited in stock and some of them have already been mostly claimed. So hop to it and add your faves to that cart!

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor — $252, was $510

Looking for a mid-range gaming monitor at an entry-level price? We got you. Dell is offering this Alienware 25 gaming monitor for just $252. And since it usually costs $510, you’ll be getting it for a steal and saving yourself $257. And just because it’s deeply discounted, that doesn’t mean you’re not getting a great value. This monitor is loaded with features that will optimize your gaming experience, including a 24.5-inch FHD IPS display, AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-Sync, and AlienFX, which is a customizable lighting effects system.

It also features a speedy refresh rate of 240Hz and a 1ms response time. You are truly getting the most bang out of your buck with this deal.

Alienware m17 R3 Gaming Laptop — $1,270, was $1,900

If you’re looking to upgrade your portable gaming setup and you still want a big beautiful screen, then Dell’s Alienware m17 R3 is the answer. With today’s Prime Day deal, you’ll save $630 on a gaming laptop that usually retails for $1,900. All you have to pay is $1,270, which is not bad considering what you’re getting — a gaming laptop that features a 17.3-inch FHD display, Nvidia G-Sync technology, a powerful six-core tenth generation Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, and 16GB of RAM. This particular laptop also has a 144Hz refresh rate and 9ms response time.

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop — $1450, was $2110

If you’d rather have more storage and a better graphics card instead of a big screen, then you can opt for Dell’s Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop. This is the biggest discount on our list: You’ll save a hefty $660. This laptop normally goes for $2,110 but you can get it from Dell during Prime Day for just $1,450. Which is kind of insane, when you think about it because you’re getting a laptop that normally retails for over $2,000 for just less than $1,500 instead.

What’s even crazier is what that discounted price gets you. This laptop comes with a robust six-core tenth generation Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, a roomy 512GB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 300 nits of brightness. You’re also getting a rapid 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming PC — $2,200, was $2,490

But what if you’re in the mood to update your desktop gaming setup instead? Take a look at Dell’s Prime Day deal on its Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop. This discount saves you $290 on a gaming desktop that usually sells for $2,490. This means that the final sale price is a respectable $2,200.

This deal gets you a desktop worth showing off: It features a mighty eight-core eleventh generation Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, about 18 different ports, and AlienFX RGB LED lighting effects.

A few more Prime Day Alienware deals to consider

If these Alienware products aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to take a look at our best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for more shopping ideas.

In the meantime, if you want to see more Alienware deals take a look at a few more that we’ve collected below.

