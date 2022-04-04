This Alienware gaming PC is $630 OFF — but hurry!

If you’ve decided that it’s finally time to invest in gaming PC deals, you should consider taking a look at Dell and its Alienware deals. The popularity of the gaming-focused brand has grown significantly because of products like the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop, which is currently on sale from Dell with a $628 discount that brings its price down to $1,372 from its normal price of $2,000.

The debate on whether to go for an AMD or Intel processor continues, but the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop properly showcases the capabilities of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor. It’s combined with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and 16GB of RAM, so that like the best gaming desktops, it won’t have a problem running today’s video games. Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop sets 16GB of RAM as a good baseline for a modern gaming system, as it’s the recommended RAM for the most popular titles. The R10 also comes with a 512GB SSD, which is enough space for multiple large games.

The thermal design for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop — which includes four copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers, a dual-axial fan design, and positive rear pressure relief that allows heat to be released through specially located vents — will let you play for hours without worry of overheating. The R10 also comes with the Alienware Command Center, which provides access to features such as thermal profiles, an overclocking control module, and AlienFX to customize the computer’s lighting zones.

Take the plunge into PC gaming by taking advantage of Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop. It’s available for just $1,372, after a $628 reduction to its original price of $2,000. This is a limited time sale, so you need to act fast if you don’t want the discount to end without availing it. Click that Buy Now button immediately to secure your own Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop for much cheaper than usual, and have it delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

