Gamers who want to upgrade their machine will find no shortage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals from different retailers. It will all come down to their preferred type of gaming computer, and the brand that they want. If you’re undecided, you should consider Alienware deals, especially since you’ll be able to enjoy discounts from Dell through its ongoing Intel Gamer Days Deals.

If you want a gaming laptop, Dell is selling the Alienware m15 R6 for $1,300, after a $180 discount to its original price of $1,480. However, if you’d rather invest in a gaming PC, Dell slashed the price of the Alienware Aurora R12 by $290, bringing it down to $1,840 from its original price of $2,130.

The best gaming laptops not only pack powerful performance, but they also look stylish, making them a treat to take around with you. The Alienware m15 R6 follows that formula — it’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, which make it capable of running the latest games without a problem, all within a boldly designed chassis that will turn heads wherever you go.

The Alienware m15 R6 also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display that will give justice to its processing power, and a 256GB SSD for ample space to install your favorite games. The gaming laptop’s screen also features Dell’s ComfortView Plus, which filters blue light that’s harmful to the eyes, while the Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology maintains system stability even during intense gaming moments.

For smooth gaming on the go, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware m15 R6. The gaming laptop is currently available from Dell at $180 off, bringing its price down to $1,300 from $1,480. Its availability is limited though, and stocks may run out quick, so if you want to secure your Alienware m15 R6 with this special offer, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

For those who prefer power over portability, the Alienware Aurora R12 should be your choice. Inside the gaming desktop are the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, a 256GB SSD boot drive, and a 1TB SATA drive for storage. You’ll be able to play games at the highest settings, though you’ll also have to purchase a high-quality option from among these gaming monitor deals to enable you to fully enjoy the Alienware Aurora R12’s output.

The best gaming desktops don’t compromise performance, design, or value, and the Alienware Aurora R12 competes in that regard. In addition to an exciting look and an innovative airflow system, the gaming PC has a PSU swing-arm that will let you easily access internal components without the need for tools, when the time comes that you need an upgrade.

If you’re planning to purchase a gaming desktop, you won’t be disappointed with the Alienware Aurora R12. Dell is selling it with a $290 discount, lowering its price to $1,840 from its original price of $2,130. However, like the Alienware m15 R6, the gaming desktop’s availability is limited, which means that this offer may disappear at any moment. If you don’t want to miss out on this cheap price for the Alienware Aurora R12, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Alienware deals

Whether you’re looking for a gaming laptop or a gaming PC, Dell has got you covered with its Intel Gamer Days Deals for the Alienware m15 R6 and Alienware Aurora R12. However, if you’d like to take a look at other options, but the gaming-focused brand has caught your eye, we’ve rounded up some of the best Alienware deals that are currently available for you to shop.

