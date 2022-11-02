Save $950 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3070

Investing in gaming PC deals will leave you tethered to your desk, so gamers who are always on the move should go for gaming laptop deals like Dell’s $950 discount for the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop. You’ll only have to pay $1,500 for this powerful device instead of its original price of $2,450, but since this is a clearance sale, we’re not sure if there will still be stock of the gaming laptop left tomorrow. If you think you’ll regret it if you miss out on this offer, then finalize your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop

Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide says gaming laptops should pack high-end processors and graphics cards, as well as enough RAM, to be able to keep up with the increasing requirements of the best PC games. That won’t be a problem for the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop, which is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that’s enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, which will provide ample space for several AAA titles.

The best gaming laptops feature a screen that will maximize their top-of-the-line components, and for the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop, it’s a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and a very high refresh rate of 360Hz. Your eyes won’t be affected by blue light emissions because of Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology, and gameplay won’t be bogged down by stuttering and screen tearing due to Nvidia’s G-Sync technology. Meanwhile, Alienware’s Cryo-Tech cooling technology will let you play for several hours without having to worry about performance dips because of overheating.

Alienware deals are always in high demand because of top-quality products like the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop, which is currently part of a clearance sale from Dell. It’s down to $1,500 from its sticker price of $2,450 — that’s $950 in savings, which is a rare sight when you’re buying a gaming laptop. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so you should add it to your cart and check out before Dell pulls the plug on this bargain price for the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop.

