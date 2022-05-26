This Alienware gaming laptop is $700 off for Memorial Day

Now is the time to dive into the gaming laptop deals with some amazing offers going on courtesy of Memorial Day laptop sales. For instance, you can buy a stunning Alienware x15 gaming laptop for just $1,600 from Dell, saving you $700 off the usual price. A chunky saving, the Dell Memorial Day sale is the ideal time to save big on a new gaming purchase. Here’s why it’s worth your time.

Alienware’s thinnest 15-inch high-performance gaming laptop so far, the Alienware x15 is easily one of the best gaming laptops around. It offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s a good lineup of hardware to ensure you’re fine to install plenty of games as well as multitask effectively, too. In addition, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM ensuring that gaming performance looks great at all times. That’s further helped by the Alienware x15 having a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz and response time of just 3ms. Combined, that means that fast-moving action on screen looks great with no risk of motion blur, while any reactions of yours correspond on screen appropriately.

As you’d expect with Alienware laptops, the Alienware x15 isn’t just about the obvious hardware either. It also utilizes killer cooling technology that promises a 25% improvement in thermal resistance so it works more efficiently than before, and that means that you’ll always get the most from your hardware. Quad fan technology further helps here along with intelligent airflow. You can even tweak power states so you can alternate between a performance mode, balanced mode, battery saver mode, or even a quiet mode for when the fans feel loud to you. It’s an impressive level of versatility, especially when you consider how thin the Alienware x15 is. It’s a great way of getting the most out of your gaming while still enjoying a stylish-looking laptop.

Normally priced at $2,300, the Alienware x15 is down to just $1,600 right now for a limited time only at Dell. As part of its Memorial Day sales, we can’t see it sticking around for long at this price so snap it up now if you’re keen to game better than ever before.

Editors' Recommendations