If you’re on the hunt for the best portable gaming experience no matter the cost, check out the powerful Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop. You might as well take advantage of Dell’s Alienware deals, as the machine’s price has been reduced to $4,800 with a $299 discount to its original price of $5,099. We’re not sure how long this offer will stay online, but if you’re going for the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop, you might as well enjoy the savings that you can get with the purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware x17 R2 challenges the best gaming laptops with blistering performance from its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and 64GB of RAM. This machine won’t have any trouble at all in running the latest games at their highest settings, and you will be able to appreciate the graphics on the gaming laptop’s 17.3-inch 4K Ultra HD screen that supports Dolby Vision for amazing visuals. The device also supports Dolby Atmos, an object-based sound system that will make you feel like you’re in the middle of all the action while you play.

You’ll never run out of space with the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop’s 4TB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box so that you can start installing games and downloading their necessary updates as soon as the machine comes to life. If you’re the type of gamer who plays for several hours at a time, the gaming laptop’s Advanced Alienware Cryo-tech will make sure that you don’t have to worry about overheating issues. You have complete control over the Alienware x17 R2 through the Alienware Command Center, through which you can create performance profiles, customize AlienFX RGB lighting settings, and access various power management modes.

If money is no object in your quest for the best portable gaming experience, then it will be tough to find a better option than the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop. With Dell’s gaming laptop deals, you can even score savings of $299 on the machine, which you can use to buy more games to play. The Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop is yours for $4,800 instead of its sticker price of $5,099, but you’ll have to finalize your purchase now because the discount may disappear any time.

