Amazon sale knocks 20% off Nintendo Switch, Pro Controller, and games

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Amazon earth day used Nintendo Switch sales deals discounts

Amazon tends to roll out some warehouse deals around Earth Day and 2019 is no exception. In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, Amazon is discounting used consoles, games, and accessories. Act quickly and you can take advantage of discounts on the Nintendo Switch console (the used Switch has sold out, but there is a refurbished option still available), the Pro Controller, and some recently released Switch games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and another game that made our list of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives.

Best used Amazon Nintendo Switch deals for Earth Day

  • Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con – $278
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $46
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $56
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $49
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World – $53
  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $51
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $49
  • Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) – Neon Yellow – $66

If you miss out on the console deal, you can check out another great deal that allows you to select one of five games to bundle with your Nintendo Switch purchase.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Amazon earth day used Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The latest Smash Bros. game explores the entirety of the franchise by pairing every single fighter that has made an appearance in the series with fresh new faces. Joker from Persona 5 is the newest fighter to join the battle, launching via the Challenger Pack DLC and there’s more on the way. Grab Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and experience the biggest crossover in gaming where Cloud Strife of Final Fantasy VII can face off against Samus Aran from Metroid.

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Amazon earth day used Yoshi's Crafted World

This game just came out at the end of March, so you may want to act quickly while supplies last if you’re interested and haven’t picked it up yet. You’ll only save a couple of bucks, but every dollar counts when you’re trying to play through the Nintendo Switch’s vast software library of new, remastered, and exclusive games.

In Yoshi’s Crafted World, players take control of the dinosaur and set out on a treasure hunt in worlds that can be played forward and backward. The game features co-op and a Mellow Mode that gives Yoshi wings so you can relax while collecting all the gems.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Amazon earth day used Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Whether you’re playing or planning to play the Nintendo Switch docked or on the go, you may be wanting to improve the gamepad experience. The Joy-Cons and the grip that’s included with the console may a bit uncomfortable for some and also as able to endure rigorous gameplay for long periods. That’s where the Switch Pro Controller comes into play.

Looking for more savings? We’ve found Switch deals, Xbox bundles, and PS4 game deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

