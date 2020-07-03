Amazon discounts Echo Dot, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for 4th of July

Many 4th of July sales are in full swing and we’re seeing plenty of major discounts on Amazon, including the company’s own kiddie gadgets. Right now, the Kids Edition of the Echo Dot smart speaker and Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets are on sale for as low as $50. Give your child these high-tech, fun, and educational devices so you can have some much needed time for yourself.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition – $50, was $70

The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition is basically the same device as the Echo Dot 3rd Gen but in a more child-friendly package. It’s designed as cheap and easy access to Alexa but with a sprinkling of kiddie features. This boisterous and colorful smart speaker would fit right into any nursery. Right now, you can get it at Amazon for just $50 instead of $70. The Echo Dot Kids Edition allows your child to interact with and ask Alexa anything. She’s a lot friendlier in this version and responds in a more age-appropriate manner. One of the main differences between the Kids Edition and the standard Echo Dot is that the former filters out explicit lyrics on Amazon Music, and it disables voice purchasing, news, and adult-themed question-and-answer scenarios. If you activate parental controls, you’ll be able to limit the number of hours your child can use the Echo, track communications, and control the hours when Alexa will respond to them, which is a good way to prevent them from goofing off during bedtime. Of course, being a smart speaker, your child would be able to control smart home devices using this Echo Dot, like smart lights and plugs. Want an Alexa speaker for your kids without the fear that they’ll play any adult-oriented music (or worse…)? The Echo Dot is your best option. Get it for just $50 at Amazon today.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet – $100, was $140

Want a good yet inexpensive tablet with lots of child-friendly content and features? The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is a fantastic cheap option (if you want an even bigger tablet for your child, take a look at the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition below). It offers plenty of extras, including deep parental controls, a colorful and sturdy Kid-Proof case, and Amazon’s excellent FreeTime Unlimited service. However, its display is pretty run-of-the-mill, and it’s also laggy. Still, this tablet does what it’s supposed to do well enough and for just $100 instead of $140 at Amazon, it’s practically a steal. The Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids Edition allows your child to play videos from multiple services (including Amazon Prime), read Kindle ebooks, handle web surfing and social media tasks, and even play some games. Its 8-inch LCD screen has a 1,280 x 800-pixel resolution that’s not exactly HD despite its name. Images appear fine and texts are perfectly readable, but you’ll notice some pixelations upon closer inspection. It also has bad viewing angles. We’re pretty sure most children won’t mind though. The rubberized protective bumper case that it comes with also doubles as a stand, making it perfect for streaming multimedia. The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is a solid low-cost tablet that will keep your child occupied while you work. Get it for the irresistibly low price of $100 at Amazon.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet – $150, was $200

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is practically the same as the Fire HD 8, except it has a bigger and more high-definition screen. Its 10.1-inch panel is packed with 1,920 x 1,200 pixels which produce a pixel density of 224 pixels per inch. That’s way more detail compared to 189 ppi of the Fire HD 8. It’s not quite on par with Apple’s entry-level iPad, but it’s pretty good, and we all know that some kids, especially the older ones, can be very picky with their gadgets. Everything else is exactly the same, including the Kid-Proof case, deep parental controls, and Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited service subscription. FreeTime Unlimited is a Netflix-like service with plenty of child-friendly ebooks, videos, and games. This service also includes tools for detailed scheduling and restrictive internet access so parents can limit how and when kids use the tablet. FreeTime has a blue background and the icons are large and easy to read. There’s also a great way to discover any type of content through the “Characters” feature, which you can click on the top part of the home screen. There, kids can scroll through icons that run from generic, like Dinosaurs, to very specific brands, like Lego, Sesame Street, Marvel, and Star Wars. Clicking on any of these brings up a list of all available ebooks, videos, and apps from that category, and tapping on each individual item downloads or streams it. Do you have a child who’s hard to impress? If so, you should get him the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet. Aside from its bigger and sharper screen, he’ll love the large library of child-friendly content. Get one for $150 instead of $200 at Amazon today.

