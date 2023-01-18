Grab the Echo Show 5 for only $45 with this limited time deal

Whether you’re looking to expand your smart home setup or just have some fun with a new piece of tech, the Amazon Echo lineup is a good place to start your search. One of the better Amazon Echo deals you’ll find is at Dell today, where you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for just $45. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $85. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in many locations that includes delivery within two business days.

Why you should get the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) smart display

With the rise in popularity of smart home tech, it can be a bit disorienting to have so many controls and notifications available on so many different devices. A smart display is a good way to centralize control of your smart home without limiting yourself to access. The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) can slide right into almost any smart home arrangement, both working as a focal point for things like alarms, timers, calendar events, and even the news, without getting in the way of accessing these things from other devices. While it doesn’t have many improvements over the Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen), this newer model is worth the purchase if you don’t already have an Echo Show.

In fact, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is among the best smart home displays on the market, and we think it’s the best budget smart display available. It’s small, coming in at just 5.5 inches, and it’s even able to interact with Alexa. This allows you, with just your voice, to set up a morning routine with certain lighting, set an alarm that plays your favorite song, glance at your calendar or the news, or catch up on a podcast, among other things. It has a built-in camera that lets you look around remotely when you aren’t home. This camera also works for hands-free video calls to other Echo Show users. With apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music built right in, the Echo Show 5 is the perfect centerpiece for your smart home and bed-time media experiences.

While the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is typically price at $85, today you can get it at Dell for just $45. This is a savings of $45, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

