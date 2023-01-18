 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab the Echo Show 5 for only $45 with this limited time deal

Andrew Morrisey
By
Echo Show 5 playing music.

Whether you’re looking to expand your smart home setup or just have some fun with a new piece of tech, the Amazon Echo lineup is a good place to start your search. One of the better Amazon Echo deals you’ll find is at Dell today, where you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for just $45. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $85. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in many locations that includes delivery within two business days.

Why you should get the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) smart display

With the rise in popularity of smart home tech, it can be a bit disorienting to have so many controls and notifications available on so many different devices. A smart display is a good way to centralize control of your smart home without limiting yourself to access. The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) can slide right into almost any smart home arrangement, both working as a focal point for things like alarms, timers, calendar events, and even the news, without getting in the way of accessing these things from other devices. While it doesn’t have many improvements over the Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen), this newer model is worth the purchase if you don’t already have an Echo Show.

In fact, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is among the best smart home displays on the market, and we think it’s the best budget smart display available. It’s small, coming in at just 5.5 inches, and it’s even able to interact with Alexa. This allows you, with just your voice, to set up a morning routine with certain lighting, set an alarm that plays your favorite song, glance at your calendar or the news, or catch up on a podcast, among other things. It has a built-in camera that lets you look around remotely when you aren’t home. This camera also works for hands-free video calls to other Echo Show users. With apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music built right in, the Echo Show 5 is the perfect centerpiece for your smart home and bed-time media experiences.

Related

While the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is typically price at $85, today you can get it at Dell for just $45. This is a savings of $45, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Pre-order the new MacBook Pro 16-inch now and get it next week
A person sitting in a vehicle using a MacBook Pro on their lap.
This HP Chromebook deal drops the price to under $300 this week
hp chromebook deal january 2022 x360
Lenovo has the cheap tablet you’ve been looking for (while this deal lasts)
lenovo android tablets yoga tab 13 news m7
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $269
The ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 11-inch open and ready to use.
The 3 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale
The LG 77-inch Class B2 OLED 4K Smart TV against a white background.
Lenovo is offloading ThinkPad laptops with ridiculous discounts
Front angle of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop against a white background.
The best laptop deals available today — starting at $110
lenovo ideapad 1i deal walmart cyber monday 2022 3i
Hurry! The Dell G15 gaming laptop has an insane price cut right now
The Dell G15 gaming laptop in silver on a white background.
This 2TB SSD with heatsink for PS5 has a $140 discount today
The WD Black SN850 internal SSD being installed in a PlayStation 5.
This powerful business laptop from Dell is 48% off today — save $580
The front view of the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop, showing charts and a video call on the display.
This HP laptop is usually $1,800, but today it’s only $629
The HP ProBook 445 G8 with a task menu open.
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3090 is $520 off today
The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop on a white background.
This HP Omen gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $650 cheaper today
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.