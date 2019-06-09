Share

Father’s Day is just around the corner and Amazon is slashing prices on Echo, Ring, Blink, and Fire TV devices for the occasion. Dads are notoriously difficult to shop for, but more often than not, a practical piece of technology can make a great gift for any discerning family man. With discounts on so many Amazon devices going on now, it’s the perfect time to pick up a present for your father before Sunday, June 16.

Security cameras and alarm systems, in particular, are a great way to give dad a little extra peace of mind around the home. Ring security kits are getting some of the best discounts from Amazon right now, but you can also pick up the more affordable Blink home system for just $64. We’ve also found some pretty great deals on 4K TVs for Father’s Day if that’s more your dad’s style.

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera Kit — $64

If you’re not to keep your home security simple, this indoor kit is a great option. With Amazon Alexa compatibility, it will work great with an existing smart home setup — though you don’t need an Echo to use it. It comes with a built-in motion detector, allowing for smartphone notifications to be sent to you via WiFi. This connectivity also allows you to easily control your camera from pretty much anywhere with a decent internet connection. Additionally, Blink offers free cloud storage, so you won’t need to pay monthly fees to store videos.

Normally priced at $80, this Blink security kit has been discounted to a nice $64 for a limited time. This 20% discount can also be applied to the 2-camera and 3-camera systems.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $159 off



Normally $199, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 has dropped down to just $159 during this sale. This model is the least expensive with 1080p full HD video, because do you really need 4K security footage? The Ring Video Doorbell 2 can run on battery power or by attaching to existing wiring if you want to replace your old doorbell system.

Buy Now

Ring Floodlight Cam — $199 off



The Ring Floodlight Cam, regular price $249 and on sale for $199, has two LED floodlights with sound and motion detection plus a 1080p full HD video camera for livestream and recorded video. Unlike many of the outdoor security cameras you’ll find on the market, this one is incredibly practical. If you already have a flood light, you can just replace it with this one without too much effort.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm 5-Piece — $169



The Ring Alarm 5-piece kit includes a base station, keypad, range extender, one motion sensor, and one contact sensor to protect a window or door. Usually $199, the Ring Alarm 5-Piece kit is on sale for $169.

If you’re hoping to pick up a fully-fledged security system without breaking the bank, this is a great option. However, if you’re willing to spend a little bit more, Amazon is offering discounts on much more complete kits as well.

Buy Now

Looking for more Father’s Day gifts? We’ve found deals on Apple iPads, smartwatch discounts, and much more.