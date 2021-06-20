If a new tablet is top of your wishlist this Prime Day, we’ve got an amazing deal for you! Today, as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, you can nab the Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) for just $80. That’s an eye-watering saving of $70, ensuring this is a fantastic deal for anybody looking for an Amazon Fire HD 10 for less. Don’t miss out though — this is sure to be one of the most popular offers around, so snap it up before stock becomes limited or runs out, for the fastest delivery.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is one of Amazon’s most popular tables and also lands on our roundup of the best tablets. At first glance, it’s easy to see why. Its 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD screen is sharp and colors are vivid, although it’s not the best in direct sunlight. Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading — but there’s plenty to recommend the tablet even if you’re not currently a Prime member.

For those new to Fire tablets, there’s no Google Play Store, as the tablet uses the Amazon App Store instead, although it’s possible to get Google Play Store with some technical know-how. If you’re switching from an older Fire tablet, you’ll feel the benefits of the powerful octa-core processor and 3GB RAM, although Fire OS can be a little laggy at times, and with just 32GB of storage, you’re going to want to add a microSD card to expand that up to 1TB. If you’re using your tablet for productivity — or just can’t focus on one thing at a time — the Split Screen feature, which shows two apps side by side, is sure to come in handy. There’s also Show Mode, which lets your Fire HD 10 function like an Amazon Echo Show.

Amazon promises up to 12 hours of battery life and delivers on this promise, even if recharging is a little slow. The Fire HD 10 has USB-C charging and comes bundled with a 9-Watt charger, which charges the tablet in around four hours — though you’ll get faster results if you use a 15-watt charger. With its crisp screen and long battery life, the Fire HD 10 is a great little tablet for watching TV shows and movies, reading, and casual gaming.

Usually priced at $150, you can grab this great deal on the Amazon Fire HD 10 for just $80 right now at Amazon. But hurry — this epic deal is sure to sell out fast, and we wouldn’t want you to miss out!

More Prime Day tablet deals available now

Not sure if the Amazon Fire HD 10 is the tablet for you? Browsing through all the available Prime Day deals to bag the best bargains can be a bit exhausting, so we’ve done the hard work for you. Check out our roundup of the best Prime Day tablet deals available today — our top picks are below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations