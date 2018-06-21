Get $35 off the amazing new Amazon Fire TV Cube with trade-in

Share

Amazon introduced the Fire TV Cube just a few weeks ago. At first glance, it appears to be some sort of Fire TV stick and Echo speaker hybrid, but after closer inspection by our experts here at Digital Trends, it’s clearly much more than that. With Alexa integration, unprecedented hardware control, and a lightning-fast processor, the Cube is the media streaming device we’ve all been waiting for. If you’re ready to upgrade to the latest in streaming technology, there’s no better time than now. Just trade in your old device to receive $35 toward the Amazon Fire Cube, which normally costs $120, and find out for yourself why we gave it a perfect 10 out of 10.

What devices are eligible for trade in?

This promotion from Amazon is a great way to ditch your current streaming device for something a lot more powerful. If you have a Roku, Apple TV, or Google Chromecast device that is still in decent condition, you can ship it for free to your local Amazon Warehouse. Once accepted, you’ll receive a $35 credit toward a Fire TV Cube or $25 off a Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD, in addition to a $2.99 Amazon gift card. Take a look at the full list of acceptable devices to see if you are eligible:

Roku Express

Roku Streaming Stick

Roku Premiere

Roku Premiere+

Roku Ultra

Apple TV (any generation)

Apple 4K TV

Google Chromecast (1st or 2nd generation)

Google Chromecast Ultra

Why should you upgrade to a Fire TV Cube?

The Fire TV Cube is the smartest streaming device Amazon has ever produced. The voice recognition and overall control are pretty phenomenal, but beyond that, it also comes with quite a few features that you’ve never seen before. Unlike its predecessors, the Fire TV stick and Amazon Echo, the Cube cam connect directly to your cable or satellite box. That means you can ask Alexa to tune in to ESPN on Dish Network, DirecTV, or DirecTV without even having to press a button. It can also direct you toward your Blu-ray player, Xbox, or Playstation if you decide to get away from the onboard streaming options.

Unlike previous Fire TV devices, the Cube also offers an ethernet adapter, HDMI port, and a USB port, so you can easily connect it to various other devices directly if you wish. You can even connect it directly to your soundbar or audio system and have Alexa play music directly through your sound system. All-in-all, The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a beautiful piece of tech that will seamlessly integrate to any already thriving smart home.

Get $35 off with trade-in