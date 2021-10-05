Do you have an older but still high-definition TV that you want to play modern 4K content on? Maybe the operating system in your current TV just isn’t cutting it. If that’s the case, you might want to look into a TV stick that can give your TV a new lease on life. While there are plenty of options on the market, such as Chromecast deals and Apple TV deals, Amazon’s Fire TV is one of the most affordable. For a limited time, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Remote for only $34, a whole $16 off the original price tag of $50. It’s one of the best Amazon Black Friday Deals that you can get right now, so if you’re interested, click that “Buy Now” button to add it to your cart!

Besides its fantastic price, the Fire TV Stick 4K is packed with features that will take your content-watching to the next level. If you’re planning to get one of the amazing 4K TV deals around right now, you’ll be happy to know that the Fire TV Stick can stream content in 4K. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR 10+, so you can watch your favorite movies with vivid, cinematic image quality. It’s also a breeze to set up — all you need to do is plug it into the HDMI port at the back of your TV and get the stick connected to the internet. You’ll have instant access to all the biggest streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+, on top of the massive library of movies and shows you can purchase or rent on Amazon.

In our Fire TV Stick 4K review, we praised the “top-notch voice control.” The included Amazon Alexa Remote allows you to use voice commands when searching for content or navigate through the menus. You can also link it to other Alexa-compatible devices around your home, such as smart home peripherals and smart speakers, so that you can control all of your devices from the remote. If you plan to hook up audio peripherals such as speakers and soundbars, there’s also Dolby Atmos support to help you achieve a more immersive sound experience. You can control the volume of your soundbars straight from the Amazon Alexa Remote, eliminating the need for additional remotes.

If you’re looking for a feature-packed, affordable way to start streaming from your TV, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Right now, you can pick up this excellent dongle for just $34, which is a discount of $16 from the standard price of $50. If you’re interested, hit that “Buy Now” button ASAP! This deal will only be around for a limited time.

