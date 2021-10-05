  1. Deals
Snag a Fire TV Stick for next to nothing with Amazon’s Black Friday-Worthy Sale

Do you have an older but still high-definition TV that you want to play modern 4K content on? Maybe the operating system in your current TV just isn’t cutting it. If that’s the case, you might want to look into a TV stick that can give your TV a new lease on life. While there are plenty of options on the market, such as Chromecast deals and Apple TV deals, Amazon’s Fire TV is one of the most affordable. For a limited time, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Remote for only $34, a whole $16 off the original price tag of $50. It’s one of the best Amazon Black Friday Deals that you can get right now, so if you’re interested, click that “Buy Now” button to add it to your cart!

Besides its fantastic price, the Fire TV Stick 4K is packed with features that will take your content-watching to the next level. If you’re planning to get one of the amazing 4K TV deals around right now, you’ll be happy to know that the Fire TV Stick can stream content in 4K. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR 10+, so you can watch your favorite movies with vivid, cinematic image quality. It’s also a breeze to set up — all you need to do is plug it into the HDMI port at the back of your TV and get the stick connected to the internet. You’ll have instant access to all the biggest streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+, on top of the massive library of movies and shows you can purchase or rent on Amazon.

In our Fire TV Stick 4K review, we praised the “top-notch voice control.” The included Amazon Alexa Remote allows you to use voice commands when searching for content or navigate through the menus. You can also link it to other Alexa-compatible devices around your home, such as smart home peripherals and smart speakers, so that you can control all of your devices from the remote. If you plan to hook up audio peripherals such as speakers and soundbars, there’s also Dolby Atmos support to help you achieve a more immersive sound experience. You can control the volume of your soundbars straight from the Amazon Alexa Remote, eliminating the need for additional remotes.

If you’re looking for a feature-packed, affordable way to start streaming from your TV, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Right now, you can pick up this excellent dongle for just $34, which is a discount of $16 from the standard price of $50. If you’re interested, hit that “Buy Now” button ASAP! This deal will only be around for a limited time.

More TV Deals

If you’re interested in a Fire TV Stick 4K, you might also be interested in a bigger upgrade to your home theater system. If you’re looking for a TV to accompany your new streaming dongle, keep reading. We’ve rounded up a list of the best TV offers from all over the internet, and you can find our favorite offers below.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself. more
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$690 $700
Get an ample-sized TV with 4K resolution plus Dolby Vision HDR, support for Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, and a handy auto game mode. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$6,500 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy

58-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$500 $530
The perfect easy entry into the world of smart TVs, with simple streaming from your favorite services, 4K resolution and HDR, and a gaming mode as well. more
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV

$800 $950
Enjoy 4K resolution in a moderate size which is great for medium-sized rooms, with smart features like Google TV for streaming from all your favorite services. more
Buy at Best Buy
