Whether you’re headed back to school, or just looking for better, cheaper, ways to stream, one of the best ways to enjoy content is through Amazon, and the items offered in these Amazon TV deals. They connect you to endless amounts of content, for way less. Right now, at Amazon, the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device is only $38, which means you can save $12 from its regular price of $50. That’s nearly 25% off!

Ideal for students traveling between dorm rooms, the Fire TV Stick 4K, allows you to bring your TV with you, wherever you go. It’s fast, offers support for HDR10+, has super responsive voice control, a better remote, and improved Alexa. If you’re looking for an easy, fast, and versatile way to get streaming to your 4K TV, the Fire TV Stick 4K could be for you. Amazon built the Fire Stick to compete with other streaming dongles such as Roku’s Streaming Stick Plus, but it’s nearly half the price; plus it has Alexa voice integration.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can be the ultimate streaming device because you can just plug it into the HDMI slot in any accommodating TV and you have all your content ready to go. You don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to use it, but if you are, it will come pre-registered to your account, giving you instant access to all your Amazon Prime shows and films the minute you plug it in (not to mention all the Amazon Original shows you want). But it’s not just for Amazon content by any means; you can of course access your other favorite content streamers, be it Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or YouTube.

If you are a student, and you happen to have a subscription to live sporting events, or Hulu, or Amazon Prime — you can bring the Fire Stick 4K to a friend’s house, plug it in, and everyone there can watch the big game or latest episode of White Lotus.

And controlling your Fire TV Stick 4K is easy. Using Alexa, you can even ask her to switch HDMI ports. Alexa can also help you control playback within multiple apps, including Netflix (if you want even more controls, try the Fire TV Cube). In addition to Alexa, the new remote has the Fire TV’s patented navigation dial, and all the basics you’d expect, plus a power button for your TV and volume control. But this dongle is also aligned with a remote app, which works with Android and iOS, and gives you a full digital keyboard. Amazing! Especially for only $38.

