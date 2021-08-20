  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is discounted in time for back to school

By
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and remote.

Whether you’re headed back to school, or just looking for better, cheaper, ways to stream, one of the best ways to enjoy content is through Amazon, and the items offered in these Amazon TV deals. They connect you to endless amounts of content, for way less. Right now, at Amazon, the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device is only $38, which means you can save $12 from its regular price of $50. That’s nearly 25% off!

Ideal for students traveling between dorm rooms, the Fire TV Stick 4K, allows you to bring your TV with you, wherever you go. It’s fast, offers support for HDR10+, has super responsive voice control, a better remote, and improved Alexa. If you’re looking for an easy, fast, and versatile way to get streaming to your 4K TV, the Fire TV Stick 4K could be for you. Amazon built the Fire Stick to compete with other streaming dongles such as Roku’s Streaming Stick Plus, but it’s nearly half the price; plus it has Alexa voice integration.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can be the ultimate streaming device because you can just plug it into the HDMI slot in any accommodating TV and you have all your content ready to go. You don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to use it, but if you are, it will come pre-registered to your account, giving you instant access to all your Amazon Prime shows and films the minute you plug it in (not to mention all the Amazon Original shows you want). But it’s not just for Amazon content by any means; you can of course access your other favorite content streamers, be it Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or YouTube.

If you are a student, and you happen to have a subscription to live sporting events, or Hulu, or Amazon Prime — you can bring the Fire Stick 4K to a friend’s house, plug it in, and everyone there can watch the big game or latest episode of White Lotus.

And controlling your Fire TV Stick 4K is easy. Using Alexa, you can even ask her to switch HDMI ports. Alexa can also help you control playback within multiple apps, including Netflix (if you want even more controls, try the Fire TV Cube). In addition to Alexa, the new remote has the Fire TV’s patented navigation dial, and all the basics you’d expect, plus a power button for your TV and volume control. But this dongle is also aligned with a remote app, which works with Android and iOS, and gives you a full digital keyboard. Amazing! Especially for only $38.

More 4K TV deals

Want to find the best way to enjoy your home theater? Check out this roundup of the best 4K TV deals, below.

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 4K OLED TV bundle with soundbar and installation

$2,444 $3,004
If you want everything you need for an upgraded TV experience all in one bundle, even with installation included, then this set from Walmart has you covered with its 65-inch TV and soundbar.
Buy at Walmart

55-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$750 $800
Save some cash on this affordable 4K TV, which is ready for movies, gaming, or sports with its high resolution and handy smart features.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,477 $1,797
This gorgeous TV offers OLED for rich contrast in images plus high resolution, a fast processor for 4K upscaling, and a game mode as well.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch P-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
For playing games or watching movies, this VIZIO TV has crisp 4K resolution and features like the ProGaming Engine to improve the gaming experience.
Buy at Best Buy

50-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$700 $750
An affordable entry into the world of 4K TVs, this VIZIO option is in a medium size and has smart features like Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

Casey Affleck undr a sheet in a scene from the film A Ghost Story.

The 52 best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now

The gang from How I Met Your Mother hanging out at McLaren's Pub.

The 54 best shows on Hulu right now

Four kids from Reservation Dogs, walking in suits.

The 48 best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Roy Scheider fends off the shark in Jaws.

The 84 best movies on HBO Max right now

Robin Williams in One Hour Photo.

The best shows on Disney+ right now

A promotional image of celebrities and their school photos for Disney's Becoming series.

The best movies on Disney+ right now

The gorilla Ivan from Disney's movie The One and Only Ivan.

The 96 best movies on Hulu right now

Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan, and Jacob Lofland in Mud.

How to pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard

Soldiers run with guns in Call of Duty Vanguard promo art.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Where to find Xur for the weekend of August 20

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Best cheap Android tablet deals for August 2021

onn. Android Tablet

Best cheap pressure cooker deals for August 2021

ninja foodi xl 8 in 1 pressure cooker deal qvc february 2021

Best cheap iPhone 11 deals for August 2021

iphone 11