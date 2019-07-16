Digital Trends
Deals

Now’s your last chance to buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on the cheap

Josh Levenson
By

The clock is ticking — you have less than 12 hours to snap up an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Recast on the cheap, as Prime Day draws to a close and takes the discounts on the cord-cutting devices with it when it goes.

To recap, Amazon has knocked $25 off the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick, dropping the price to just $15; $25 off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, sending the price tumbling to an all-too-tempting $25; and $100 off the Fire TV Recast, plunging the price to $180.

But what do each of them do? Let’s take a look.

Amazon Fire TV Stick — $15

amazon fire tv stick 4k deals prime day 2019 shot 2

The Fire TV Stick is the most basic bit of kit in Amazon’s cord-cutting arsenal, offer one-click access to a slew of leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix — but it’s streaming itself is capped at a Full HD resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $25

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Whereas, the Fire TV Stick 4K takes it a step further, delivering near enough the same functionality; though it can stream content in stunning 4K Ultra HD. Both the 4K model and the regular Fire TV Stick have Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant on board.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Recast — $180

amazon cuts prices of fire tv recast dvr for cord cutters in pre prime day deal 1

Designed to be used alongside a Fire TV Stick 4K and an HD antenna, the Fire TV Recast is a top-rated DVR, bundling support for over-the-air streaming, which lets you access your recorded content from anywhere on Earth using a smartphone or tablet.

Pair the Fire TV Recast with a Fire TV Stick 4K as part of the Prime Day sale, and you’ll be saving a cool $125. That’s almost on par with how much a year’s worth of Netflix will run you, so you’re essentially getting it thrown in for free (in terms of raw savings).

Looking for more last-minute Prime Day deals? We’ve rounded up all of the best 4K TVs on offer. After something a bit different? Take a look at our collection of the best Prime Day sales. Wondering what Walmart’s up to? Here’s a look at its best discounts.

Want to find out more about cutting the cord? Check out our guide.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and laptop discounts
Up Next

Play Smash the right way with this PowerA Switch controller Prime Day deal
fitbit ace kids fitness tracker amazon prime day deal
Deals

Amazon drops Fitbit Ace fitness tracker for kids to $60 on Prime Day

We scoured Amazon during Prime Day 2019 to help you spot discounts on tech for kids. If you are looking for a gift for your preteen, consider the Fitbit Ace. You can get this fitness tracker for just $60 during this event.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best cheap Chromebook deals Samsung Chromebook 3
Deals

Samsung Chromebook 3 gets $70 price drop during Walmart’s The Big Save

This year, Walmart has introduced The Big Save, its own midsummer days of deals to rival Amazon's Prime Day. Now at Walmart, the Samsung Chromebook 3 can be yours for just $159, down from its original $229.
Posted By William Hank
Galaxy S10 Plus
Deals

The futuristic Samsung Galaxy S10 5G just got a price cut on Best Buy

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, bringing with it some of the best smartphone deals you're likely to see all year. In particular, there are some amazing deals on Samsung Galaxy phones, including the much-loved Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple watch series 3 features
Apple

Missed out on Amazon’s Prime Day Apple Watch deal? Walmart has you covered

Amazon's deal on the Apple Watch was pretty good, but it sold out within the first 24 hours of Prime Day. As an alternative, we'd suggest you shop Walmart, which has the Apple Watch Series 3 available for $80 off its normal price.
Posted By Ed Oswald
hp spectre x360 15 amoled review 2
Deals

HP drops killer laptop deals for Prime Day with over $800 in price cuts

The HP brand is known for high-quality portable computers, most notably the Spectre x360. With discounts over $800 during HP's Prime Day deals event, you can apply the code FIVEMORE to get additional savings
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
breville nespresso machines amazon price cut b essenza mini
Deals

Amazon drops deals on Breville Nespresso coffee makers by 25% for Prime Day

These Breville Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machines get a 25% price cut on Amazon. Take this sale as the perfect opportunity to gear your kitchen with a premium coffee maker.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
amazon and walmart july 4th deals on alexa google smart speakers echo dot home mini
Deals

Amazon Echo Dot vs. Google Home Mini: Which Prime Day deal is better?

Amazon Echo and Google Home are the dominant smart home ecosystems and the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Home Mini are the gateway devices. Which is the better deal for Prime Day 2019, the Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini?
Posted By Bruce Brown
vizio 65 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

Walmart drops a great 50-inch Vizio 4K TV deal for Prime Day 2019

Walmart is back with another amazing 4K TV deal. This time, it's slashed $150 off the 50-inch Vizio D-Series — one of the most well-rounded 4K TVs on the market — dropping the price to $280, which can be split over 12 monthly payments.
Posted By Josh Levenson
moto g and z smarphones amazon prime day price cut z4 lifestyle
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 40% off on Moto G and Z smartphones on Prime Day

Today at Prime Day, Amazon is exclusively offering selected items on the Moto G and Z family at a discounted price of up to 40%. Take this chance and check them out as we’ve gathered them all here.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

There’s still time for Prime Day iPad deals, even without a Prime membership

Prime Day ends soon but there’s still time to score before the clock runs out. Shoppers looking for a new tablet should strike while the iron's still hot, and this might be your last chance before to snag an iPad deals before summer's…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best headphone deals for prime day on airpods and bose 1391321
Deals

Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Sony, and wireless earbuds on sale

Solitude doesn't always come cheap, but now that Prime Day 2019 has arrived, it's a little more affordable. Amazon has slashed the price of a number of top-rated headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: LG, Samsung, and Vizio receive massive price cuts

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on 4K TV — Amazon Prime Day 2019 has arrived, and with it oodles of discounted top-rated 4K televisions from the likes of Samsung, TCL, and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
The Division 2 review
Gaming

Grab these hot video game deals before Amazon Prime Day is over

Amazon's Prime Day is almost over, but you still have a chance to grab some hot deals on some of the best video games and accessories. From PS4 to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, these are the deals you can still get.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Amazon Echo Show 5
Deals

This is the best Echo deal before Prime Day ends: The Echo Show 5

You'd expect that Amazon devices would likely be the best deals on Prime Day, since they're manufactured by Amazon. With Prime Day ending within a matter of hours, you're best buy for Alexa-enabled devices is the Echo Show 5.
Posted By Ed Oswald