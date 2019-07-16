Share

The clock is ticking — you have less than 12 hours to snap up an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Recast on the cheap, as Prime Day draws to a close and takes the discounts on the cord-cutting devices with it when it goes.

To recap, Amazon has knocked $25 off the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick, dropping the price to just $15; $25 off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, sending the price tumbling to an all-too-tempting $25; and $100 off the Fire TV Recast, plunging the price to $180.

But what do each of them do? Let’s take a look.

Amazon Fire TV Stick — $15

The Fire TV Stick is the most basic bit of kit in Amazon’s cord-cutting arsenal, offer one-click access to a slew of leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix — but it’s streaming itself is capped at a Full HD resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $25

Whereas, the Fire TV Stick 4K takes it a step further, delivering near enough the same functionality; though it can stream content in stunning 4K Ultra HD. Both the 4K model and the regular Fire TV Stick have Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant on board.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Recast — $180

Designed to be used alongside a Fire TV Stick 4K and an HD antenna, the Fire TV Recast is a top-rated DVR, bundling support for over-the-air streaming, which lets you access your recorded content from anywhere on Earth using a smartphone or tablet.

Pair the Fire TV Recast with a Fire TV Stick 4K as part of the Prime Day sale, and you’ll be saving a cool $125. That’s almost on par with how much a year’s worth of Netflix will run you, so you’re essentially getting it thrown in for free (in terms of raw savings).

