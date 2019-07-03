Share

We had our suspicions that Prime Day 2019 was going to be a massive event this year, but it wasn’t until Amazon confirmed it that we knew the full extent of it. The once one-day event is slated to span 48 hours this year, with the best deals beginning as early as first thing Monday, July 15, and running through July 16. With millions of deals in countries all around the world, this will be the longest Prime Day we’ve seen so far. And if that’s not enough to get you excited for this massive shopping event, Amazon will also be hosting a Prime Day concert with Taylor Swift as the headliner.

This follows the same pattern we’ve seen from previous iterations of the Amazon event, with last year’s Prime Day getting extended to 36 hours. An extra 12 hours means shoppers are going to have extra time to take advantage of steep discounts on Amazon devices, Instant Pots, and pretty much anything else the retail giant has to offer. Considering more than half of all Amazon Prime Members plan on participating, it’s sure to one of the largest online retail events of the year.

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day 2019

Now that Prime Day is essentially becoming a Black Friday in July event, we are most likely going to see the best deals of the year on a variety of products. Considering that other retailers, such as Walmart and Best Buy are forced to follow Amazon’s lead with competing deals, the game has begun to change in favor of consumers looking to save. Amazon usually starts by dropping prices on Echo, Ring, and Fire TV devices earlier than everything else, and Google Home has already released all of their discounts way ahead of time.

Amazon will also offer a series of lead-up deals on their essential services. Amazon Music, Audible, and other subscription services are all likely to have promotions. Once Amazon Prime Day actually starts, however, the discounts will spread to everything else, from 4K smart TVs and unlocked smartphones to smartwatches, noise-canceling headphones, and kitchen gadgets.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime Member to get the deals?

In short, yes. Amazon Prime Day was originally created as a way to get more subscribers in a short amount of time. While there will be some discounts that non-Prime Members can still enjoy, you won’t be able to access the full list of savings without being a member. That being said, there is a way to sign up for Prime without having to pay anything. If you’ve never subscribed to the service before, you are eligible for a free 30-day trial.

This free trial does require you to enter your credit card information, though, so if you really do not want to be an Amazon Prime Member, just set a reminder to cancel it before the trial ends. However, with 2-day shipping, Amazon Prime Video, and exclusive deals, it may be harder to cancel than you think.

How can you prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2019?

The huge online shopping event is a lot to handle if you’ve never experienced it before. There will be a lot of deals going on, and you won’t always have enough time to decide whether or not you want something before it’s gone. If you want to leave this two-day event feeling good about yourself, there are a few key things to remember.

Not every deal is a good deal: With any retail event, there are sure to be a few discounts that aren’t really as great as they appear. However, people get caught up in the flurry of price cuts and often don’t even realize they’ve been duped. Be wary of any deals that seem too good to be true.

Do your research ahead of time: Do you know what you want? One of the most sold items last year during Prime Day was a LifeStraw, and we're willing to bet that not everyone wanted a LifeStraw going in. Knowing what you want can help you avoid spending too much money.

Go through a trusted source: Letting a third party find the best deals for you is the easiest way to avoid getting sucked into the Amazon Prime Day madness. You can take a look at our Prime Day coverage to help you out.

