Digital Trends
Deals

Here’s how to shop Amazon’s Prime Day without paying for Prime itself

Ed Oswald
By
what is prime now amazon day packages

Some of those Prime Day deals piqued your interest, but that $119 yearly commitment is scaring you away? We’ve got a method for you to take advantage of the deals without ever having to pay for Prime, and we’ll take you through the process step by step.

It’s actually fairly easy, although Amazon is fairly crafty in how it tries to entice you into joining. So be careful, and follow the steps we provide. After all — Amazon’s in the business of taking your money, not helping you save it, no matter how good those prices may be.

Some caveats: Amazon limits trials to one per email account, so if you’ve been a member of Prime before, you’ll need to register for a new Amazon account using a brand-new email address. If you weren’t a member before, this process is a whole lot simpler — but if you were, be sure to create a new account before getting started.

Signing up for Prime

If you’re not a member, Amazon’s going to prod you to join, so clicking any link to try Prime will do. No need for that though, as we’ve got a link for you right here.

You will be asked for a credit card, there’s no way around this. Don’t worry: we’ll address this later to ensure that you are not charged in the end. Enter the information the software asks for, and start your trial.

Making sure you’re not charged

Allow a few minutes for your account to be activated, and then head straight to your account dashboard. Do this by running your mouse over Account and Lists in the upper right-hand corner of the page, then click on ‘Your Prime Membership.’ The following image shows you where to look.

amazon prime day membership hack menu

(You can also get to this by clicking that Account and Lists button, which takes you to a separate page. Click the Prime button, which is the third one on the right of the first row of options.)

After reaching that screen, you’ll be sent to the page where you can manage your Prime membership. You’ll need to do a bit of scrolling, but on the left-hand menu all the way at the bottom you’ll see something that looks like this:

amazon prime day membership hack menu 2

Click on the link to ‘End Membership and Benefits.’ From here you’ll be guided to quite a few pages that will attempt to get you to stay, so you’ll need to confirm that you truly, truly want to cancel. It’s a pain, but the software will eventually give up. But what’s nice about how Amazon handles its free trials is that even if you cancel minutes after starting your trial, the company will still keep your Prime benefits active for the remainder of the 30-day trial.

You could use the reminder feature, but unless you think some of Prime’s other benefits might be of use we’d recommend using our method. You might miss that email, or worse yet forget to do it even after seeing the email. So do it right away unless you think you might have a use for Prime other than the free shipping and Prime Day access.

After you’ve done this, you’re all set to shop Prime Day this July 15-16. The only other thing you need to do is to come and see us, and we’ll have all the Prime Day deals ready for you to take advantage of, without ever having to pay for Prime itself!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Amazon Kindle Unlimited
Deals

Amazon has deals on nearly all of its own services for Prime Day 2019

With Amazon Prime Day coming soon, many shoppers may assume the best deals are for smart home devices, but Amazon also has Prime Day deals on Amazon services like Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and AmazonFresh. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
watch live stream taylor swift amazon prime day concert gettyimages 1153173032
News

How to watch Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Amazon Prime Day concert

Amazon plans to celebrate its first 48-hour Prime Day sale with a blockbuster concert featuring Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Becky G., and Sza on Wednesday, July 10 -- and Prime members can watch the whole thing live.
Posted By Mathew Katz
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is almost here, and there will be plenty of gaming deals. Whether you want games, hardware, or accessories, these are the Prime Day gaming deals to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
brother hl l5100dn monochrome laser printer amazon pre prime day deal
Deals

Amazon drops Pre-Prime Day discount on Brother black and white office printer

There are a lot of high-speed printers out in the market. A good option would be Brother's HL-L5100DN. This monochrome printer is normally sold for $200, but Amazon has cut 16% off the price, bringing its cost down to $168.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
coffee maker espresso machine cyber monday deals nespresso inissia
Deals

Amazon cuts 23% off the Silver Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi

If you are looking for discounts on the Silver Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, you are in luck. You can get this coffee machine in a silver finish from Amazon at $115.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon drops price mk access runway set ar
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the Micheal Kors Access Runway Touchscreen by 35%

The Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatch may just be the smartwatch that combines functions and style. This touchscreen set is usually listed at $425, but Amazon gives you the chance to get this at a 35% steal.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
huge savings with google nest pre prime day deals at walmart secure starter kit
Deals

Save $130 on Nest Secure Starter Pack and Nest Cam on Walmart’s Google Week

Walmart offers Pre-Prime Day deals for the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack and Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera. These can help you save a total of $130. Check Walmart's Google Week sale for more savings.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best printers hp officejet pro 6978
Deals

Best Buy hacks $90 off on HP OfficeJet Pro Wireless All-In-One Printer

Perfect for your printing needs, Best Buy drops $90 off on HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 Wireless All-In-One Printer. Discounted from its $180 listed price, you can now grab yours for $90.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more wemo mini plug
Deals

Get the Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $18 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2019

If you are looking to improve your smart home game, check the Amazon deal on the WeMo Mini Smart Plug. It got an electrifying 49% discount right after Fourth of July and before Prime Day 2019. Get it now at just $18.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat
Deals

Amazon takes 32% off the price of the Emerson Sensi smart thermostat

If you’re looking for a smart thermostat that's budget-friendly and contains only the most essential of functions, the Emerson Sensi is a good option. Amazon has taken $41 off the normal retail price, bringing it down to $89.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
amazon prime day deal on tellmegen dna test kit 11119872 1582562978661394 9026978151389750582 n
Deals

TellmeGen health and ancestry DNA test kit down to $139 in Amazon Prime Day deal

23andMe and AncestryDNA are increasing popular DNA tests, but they aren't the only options around. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can get the TellmeGen health and ancestry DNA test kit for just $139, down from $199.
Posted By William Hank
vizio 65 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

Walmart drops a huge price cut on this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

The chance to bag a big name-brand 4K TV on the cheap should never be overlooked, even more so when the model on sale is a member of Vizio's oft-raved-about D-Series — and that's exactly what we're looking at today.
Posted By Josh Levenson
tcl 55 inch 4k tv deal 4 series walmart
Deals

Don’t miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV with Roku at Walmart

You don't need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2019 to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV: The 55-inch TCL 4-Series is now on sale through Walmart for $330, down $270 from the usual $600.
Posted By Josh Levenson