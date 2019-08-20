Share

Break your smartphone or, worse yet, lose it and don’t have insurance? Or maybe you’re tired of paying for a device you don’t own while being locked to a single carrier? An unlocked refurbished phone is the way to go. We found some great deals on Amazon Renewed for current model smartphones at up to half of the price you’d pay brand new, and they just got even cheaper.

What is Amazon Renewed? It’s the retailer’s used gear marketplace. Everything on the site is inspected and tested by qualified Amazon suppliers and come with Amazon’s guarantee. You are entitled to a full refund within 90 days if the device does not work as expected or comes to you not looking like new. The company also handles the claims process for you and offers free technical support for troubleshooting.

So what are the best deals going on right now? Let’s take a look.

iPhone XS 64GB, Space Gray

The iPhone XS is a solid overall phone. With a 5.8-inch nearly edge-to-edge screen, it is plenty of phone for the vast majority of us. The OLED screen is clear and crisp, and able to produce the deep blacks that make pictures and video look stunning. The A12 Bionic processor is quick and agile but still manages to last an entire day on a single charge.

Normally $999 new, Amazon Renewed has he 64GB Space Gray iPhone XS for just $765.

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB, Prism Black

The Galaxy S series, and specifically the Galaxy S10, continue Samsung’s dominance as one of the top Android smartphones to buy. Whether it’s the beautiful AMOLED screen or the 12-megapixel camera, Samsung’s put a lot of work into making the S10 the best it can be. And if you hate the notch, Samsung has a solution for that, too: a small hole in the top right corner of the camera, and that’s it. The fingerprint sensor is hidden underneath the display.

A $900 phone brand new, Amazon is selling the refurbished Prism Black 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10 for only $585.

Google Pixel 3 XL 128 GB, Black

Want the purest form of Android available on a smartphone, with a best-in-class camera to boot? Then look no further than the Google Pixel 3 XL. It’s by far our cheapest option here and the best at photography. While the 12.2-megapixel camera isn’t too crazy, the magic happens in the image processing — all with zero shutter lag. The results are astonishing.

The Google Pixel 3 XL is normally an $899 phone new. But Amazon has a refurbished model in black for just $454.

