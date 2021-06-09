  1. Deals
This smart plug is only $15 in early Amazon Prime Day deal

By

With Amazon’s Prime Day approaching, you should already be preparing your shopping lists for the products that you want to buy at a discount, even if the annual shopping event is still a couple of weeks away. However, if you’re planning to invest in Amazon’s smart home devices, you might want to keep an eye out for early Prime Day deals such as this offer for the Amazon Smart Plug that applies a $10 discount, bringing its price down to an even more affordable $15 from its original price of $25.

The Amazon Smart Plug functions similarly to most smart plugs in the market, enabling smart functions for non-smart appliances and gadgets in your home. All you’ll need is a device that’s powered by Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa, such as an Amazon Echo smart speaker or an Amazon Fire HD tablet, or the Alexa app installed in your smartphone, so that you can issue voice commands or set routines for everything that’s connected to the smart plugs.

Setting up the Amazon Smart Plug is easy. After attaching the plug into your outlet, you can use the Alexa app to discover it as a new device. You can then control it with voice commands to Alexa, such as asking the digital assistant to turn on the smart plug and the appliance or gadget that’s connected to it. Examples of uses for smart plugs include turning off your lights when it’s time to sleep, making your coffee maker start brewing before you wake up, and ensuring that your appliances are turned off whenever you leave the house.

You don’t have to wait for Prime Day to enjoy savings on smart home devices because some early Prime Day deals are already available, including this offer for the Amazon Smart Plug that makes it even more affordable at $15, after a $10 discount to its original price of $25. If you want a cheap but effective device that will make your home smarter, especially when you buy multiples, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option than the Amazon Smart Plug, so click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

