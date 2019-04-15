Digital Trends
If you have a phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop PC in desperate need of some extra storage capacity, or you just fancy taking advantage of a good deal, now is the time to strike. Amazon is hosting a one-day sale on storage products from SD cards to internal solid-state drives and the discounts can be quite exciting.

Prices for some high-capacity SD cards offers some of the best savings to be had during this flash sale. You can pick up a Sandisk Ultra, 64GB SDXC card for less than $10, or a microSD “Extreme” card at the same capacity for just $14. Those Sandisk deals go all the way up to 400GB if you want to really maximize the storage capabilities of your devicesfor between $127 and $146 with a variety of capacity options in between.

Sandisk is also front and center when it comes to USB devices. It’s got 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB drives up for sale starting at just $11 and only reaching $61 at the top end.

If that’s not enough space for your liking or you’d prefer a different manufacturer, Western Digital’s My Passport line is also up for grabs at up to 51 percent off. There’s a 2TB model aimed at Xbox gamers at just $63 while the sale lasts and PC users have the option of 8TB and 10TB My Book external drives for between $127 and $146. There’s even an 8TB WD My Cloud NAS device going for 33 percent off its usual $458 price tag.

For those looking to expand the internal storage of their desktop, you can get high-performance and capacity with the 500GB WD Black SN750 PCIExpress gaming SSD. It’s a steal at $104; more than a quarter off its usual list price.

These are just a handful of the offers Amazon has available today. Be sure to browse the featured deals page for a full selection of storage products, all at a heavily discounted rate.

Need a hand picking external storage options? We have a guide on tthe best drives you can buy (some even line up with these offers) and one on the things you need to look for when buying a new drive.

