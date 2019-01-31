Digital Trends
Amazon drops prices on Vitamix, Nutribullet, and Ninja Blenders

Andrea Kornstein
By

Blenders should be a staple of every kitchen. After all, they’re quite versatile, making everything from soups to smoothies. They’re also generally fast and easy to use; you don’t need to be a chef at a Michelin-rated restaurant to properly blend. If you’re suddenly realizing you can’t go another day without a blender, you’ll definitely want to check out these Amazon deals. With savings on top brands like Vitamix, Nutribullet, and Ninja, now is a great time to save big on a name-brand kitchen appliance.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender — $100 off

amazon vitamix blender deal

We don’t want to overhype a product but the Vitamix A3500 just might be the Porsche of blenders. For starters, it has wireless connectivity and a companion app replete with 17 programs and 500-plus recipes. Looking for a more simplified blender experience? Not a problem. The A3500 is also designed with 5 pre-programmed settings: hot soups, smoothies, dips & spreads, frozen desserts, and self-cleaning. Click on your desired setting and you are guaranteed to get a consistent result. Additional features include a built-in timer as well as a touchscreen and variable speed controls. Of course, the most impressive facet is the base, which has the ability to recognize the container size you’ve chosen and automatically adjust the settings accordingly. Fancy!

A high-end blender, this Vitamix is normally priced at $700. However, Amazon is feeling generous and knocking off a whopping $100. Jump on this deal and you’ll only pay $600. And, to twist your arm a little more, you can enjoy free shipping as well!

Ninja Professional 72 oz Countertop Blender — $23 off

amazon vitamix blender deal ninja blend

If you love indulging in frozen drinks and smoothies, you’ll want to invest in a Ninja Professional. This baby combines 100 watts of power with Ninja’s trademark Total Crushing blades. The end result is a perfectly pureed, blended, or crushed treat. What’s more, the 72-oz jar is ideal for preparing large batches and the 6-blade assembly means your drinks will be ready faster than you can grab a glass from your cabinet.

Think you might want a Ninja? Don’t drag your feet. These blenders normally cost $90. Fortunately, Amazon is currently shaving $23 off the price tag. Hence, you’ll only need to drop a reasonable $67.

NutriBullet NBR-1201 High-Speed Blender/Mixer — $10 off

blenders vs food processors nutribullet

Still riding that post-New Year’s health kick? Then you may consider gifting yourself this NutriBullet High Speed Blender. Armed with a 600-watt motor, high-torque base and powerful stainless steel blades, the NutriBullet seamlessly blends your favorite fruits and veggies into delicious and nutritious smoothies. Importantly, it’s sold with 2 short cups, 1 tall cup, 1 emulsifying blade, 1 flat blade, 2 resealable lids, a recipe manual, and a pocket nutritionist. Clearly, the NutriBullet sells itself.

If you’re now coveting a NutriBullet, today is a good day to purchase. Amazon is dropping the price from $60 to $49.88 and saving you over $10 — extra cash you can put toward future shakes.

Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender — $6 off

amazon vitamix blender deal 10 speed

Black+Decker manufactures top-of-the-line appliances and the Crush Master is certainly no exception. A 10-speed blender (with pulse capability), the Crush Master is made with a stainless steel, 4-point blade and 550-watt motor for total blending power and efficiency. Its lightweight jar holds up to 48 ounces and is designed with a PerfectPour spout. No drips here. And the lid has a clear insert that doubles as a 1-ounce measuring cup. Finally, thanks to dishwasher-safe parts, cleanup is quick and easy.

How much will a sweet blender like the Crush Master set you back? Well, it usually costs $24. However, for a limited time, Amazon is offering 25 percent off. Purchase today and you’ll only pay $18.

