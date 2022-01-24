  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Backlit keyboards are ridiculously cheap at Walmart today

Albert Bassili
By

Backlit mechanical keyboards have become pretty standard, and if you’ve lived in the olden days when they weren’t, you’ll know that the backlighting can be a big help, especially when gaming or in a room that isn’t very well lit. Unfortunately, sometimes they can be pretty expensive, especially if you want them to be mechanical, but thankfully Walmart has some great deals on a couple of backlight keyboards that bring them below $50.

Bajeal Compact Wired Mechanical Keyboard – $39, was $78

Bajeal compact wireless keyboard backlight side on view
Best Buy

Our first offering for the day is a compact keyboard with just 61 keys, which may be just the ticket if you don’t have a lot of room to put your gear in. The Bajeal is also backlit and wireless and even uses Blue switches, which most gamers prefer, as they are very clicky and great for knowing when a button has been properly pressed when gaming. It also has 6-key rollover, also known as anti-ghosting, so you can press up to six different keys without worrying about one of them not registering. As for the backlighting, it has 14 different effects for you to choose, which is a pretty nice departure from the monochrome backlighting you often see with budget mechanical keyboards.

Maboto Keys Wired Mechanical Keyboard – $50, was $100

Maboto Bjeal mechanical-keyboard colored front view
Best Buy

Much like the previous keyboard, this one is compact, although it’s still slightly larger and has arrow keys, so it’s a nice alternative if you want something small but not too small. Interestingly, the Maboto also has anti-ghosting, but with 26 keys rather than just six, although realistically, the chances of you needing that many are pretty low. Regardless, it’s an interesting addition. With the 87 blue switches, it’s a nice upgrade from the one above, or an upgrade to a membrane keyboard, especially considering it’s only going for $50. We’ll also mention that the color is pretty sweet, and even though it’s missing the number buttons on the side, it’s still great for gaming, so check out some of our gaming deals. Of course, if you still prefer something a little bit fancier, then you might consider some other great wireless keyboard deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on a Samsung Smart TV

A Samsung 8K TV in a living room.

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals for January 2022

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Is the GPU shortage ending? Two signs of improvement emerge

AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.

The best Razer deals for January 2022

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

2023 iPhone may ditch Samsung displays for Chinese screens

Man using an iPhone 13 Pro.

Apex Legends’ new character, Mad Maggie, has a dark history

Mad Maggie poses in Apex Legends key art.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Apple TV

A person holding an Apple TV remote.

Inside a modern mansion full of art, automation, and open air

genius home episode 3 geniushome episode03 outside 2

7 Activision Blizzard games we want to see on Game Pass

Characters fly on mounts in World of Warcraft Classic.

Oppo’s Find N is great, but I still like the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Oppo Find N open from the back.

Best MacBook deals and sales for January 2022

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 gets a $300 price cut for a limited time

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop

Gaming laptops are under $1,000 during Best Buy’s FLASH SALE

acer nitro 5 gaming laptop 27 desktop monitor deals best buy flash sale summer 2020