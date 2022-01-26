While many consider AirPods the gold standard of truly wireless earbuds, these Apple accessories tend to be quite expensive. Even if you manage to find decent AirPods deals, they tend to be double or even triple the price of other wireless earbuds. You don’t have to spend over $100 to have a great listening experience on the go, especially if you find the right headphone deals. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share this deal on the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo, a pair of truly wireless earbuds that are on sale on Amazon today. Right now, you can pick these up for just $40, which is $20 off the regular price of $60. Keep reading to find out why you should get these instead of spending several times more on AirPods.

When we reviewed other Anker products like the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro and the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro, we praised them for feature sets that punch well above their price point. The Soundcore Liberty Neo is similar, providing incredible quality for under $50, evidenced by over 27,000 Amazon reviews at an average 4.4-star rating. As soon as you wear them, you’ll instantly notice the secure fit and excellent noise isolation. They’re comfortable to wear for extended periods. You’ll also love them for working out since they stay in your ear even during periods of intense activity. You don’t need to worry about them getting damaged by rain or sweat either because of their IPX7 waterproof rating.

The Liberty Neo earbuds are also equipped with excellent sound quality, with a balanced sound profile that’s ideal for listening to all kinds of content, such as music, podcasts, and videos. There’s also prominent bass thanks to Anker’s BassUp technology, perfect for lovers of electronic and hip-hop tunes. These buds are equipped with Bluetooth 5, which gives you a stable, reliable connection with any Bluetooth-enabled device. You also don’t have to worry about these running out of juice throughout the day. The Liberty Neo lasts for about 5 hours on a single charge, with an additional 15 hours from the carrying case.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo are great earbuds to get if you’re on a budget. They provide all of the features you’d expect from a pair of wireless earbuds, coupled with excellent battery life and sound quality. Do these sound like the perfect headphones for you? Then hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible because this deal could end at any time.

