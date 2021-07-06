  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap this 27-inch monitor is today

AOC 27B1H lcd monitor with sleek bezels displaying vivid colors in an abstract pattern.

While the rest of us are still recovering from the 4th of July festivities, some retailers are way ahead of us, offering up some fantastic discounts. Take the Staples 4th of July sale, for example, which spans a bevy of categories from computing and home office equipment to smart home tech. Desktop gear is on sale too, including monitors.

Today, Staples is hosting a shocking deal on the AOC 27B1H 27-inch LCD monitor, with super-sleek bezels, which is 30% or $60 off the full price. You can have it shipped to your doorstep, or pick it up at a local store, for just $140. That is insane in the membrane.

With most cheaper monitors, you lose out on some of the better features — it’s how they get that price down. But the AOC 27B1H 27-inch LCD monitor is not only affordable, it has impressive specs too. The near frameless design ensures that the super-sleek bezels stay out of the way, offering more open digital and screen real estate. The stand is also sleek, but if you were to remove it and mount this thing it would look just like a picture frame on the wall.

It’s a 27-inch IPS panel, with a maximum supported resolution of 1920 x 1080. Additional specs include a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a response time of 6ms to 9.9ms. It also has a 250 cd/m2 brightness rating, with flicker-free and low blue light support to keep your eyes from hurting. On the rear, you’ll find a single HDMI 1.4 input and a VGA input. A headphone or AUX out is there too!

Staples is offering the AOC 27B1H 27-inch LCD Monitor for 30% or $60 off of $200. So, the final price is $140 with free shipping and delivery. That is a heck of a deal folks, especially if you need a second monitor or want to upgrade the size of an existing one.

More monitor deals available now

Not sold on the AOC 27B1H LCD monitor? No problem, there are a ton of other monitor deals available. We rounded up all of the best ones for you below.

Acer SB220Q 21.5 Inch 1080p IPS Monitor

$100 $110
Priced at under $100, this monitor is great thanks to it's FHD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and thin-bezel design. It even has a VGA port for classic connections, too.
Buy at Amazon

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$310 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

HP 27-Inch G4 1080p 60Hz Monitor

$165 $190
This monitor makes all of your entertainment shine with its full HD display and HDMI and DisplayPort inputs that let you hook up your Blu-Ray players and other AV equipment.
Buy at Staples

AOC 27-Inch 1080p 60Hz IPS Monitor

$140 $200
Say goodbye to eyestrain with this monitor. It has a Low Blue mode that offers eye protection so you can work all day without discomfort. It also has a LED backlight display tech for clear visuals.
Buy at Staples

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$350 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Sceptre 24-inch 1080p 75Hz IPS Monitor

$139 $160
This 24-inch Sceptre 1080p monitor is a great well-rounded option for professionals and average users alike, offering crisp picture quality and minimal bezels for a sleek look.
Buy at Amazon

