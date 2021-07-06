We can’t believe how cheap this 27-inch monitor is today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

While the rest of us are still recovering from the 4th of July festivities, some retailers are way ahead of us, offering up some fantastic discounts. Take the Staples 4th of July sale, for example, which spans a bevy of categories from computing and home office equipment to smart home tech. Desktop gear is on sale too, including monitors.

Today, Staples is hosting a shocking deal on the AOC 27B1H 27-inch LCD monitor, with super-sleek bezels, which is 30% or $60 off the full price. You can have it shipped to your doorstep, or pick it up at a local store, for just $140. That is insane in the membrane.

With most cheaper monitors, you lose out on some of the better features — it’s how they get that price down. But the AOC 27B1H 27-inch LCD monitor is not only affordable, it has impressive specs too. The near frameless design ensures that the super-sleek bezels stay out of the way, offering more open digital and screen real estate. The stand is also sleek, but if you were to remove it and mount this thing it would look just like a picture frame on the wall.

It’s a 27-inch IPS panel, with a maximum supported resolution of 1920 x 1080. Additional specs include a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a response time of 6ms to 9.9ms. It also has a 250 cd/m2 brightness rating, with flicker-free and low blue light support to keep your eyes from hurting. On the rear, you’ll find a single HDMI 1.4 input and a VGA input. A headphone or AUX out is there too!

Staples is offering the AOC 27B1H 27-inch LCD Monitor for 30% or $60 off of $200. So, the final price is $140 with free shipping and delivery. That is a heck of a deal folks, especially if you need a second monitor or want to upgrade the size of an existing one.

