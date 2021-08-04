  1. Deals
AirPods Max are $49 off – if you like the color blue

It’s unbelievably rare to see discounts on the newest Apple products, so you’ll want to keep an eye out while browsing these AirPod deals. Or, you could head over to Amazon, where the AirPods Max are $49 off, though this discount only applies to the Sky Blue variety. Right now, you can score a pair of the brand-new AirPods Max for only $500 — a massive drop from their regular price of $549. Apple almost never discounts products like the AirPod Max, so you won’t want to miss out on this opportunity.

The next level of mobile audio has arrived at Apple with the AirPods Max, and our reviewers are impressed: “Most fun headphones ever,” we crowed about these headphones, noting the best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple’s famously conscientious build quality, as well as unbeatable sound and call quality. If you’re already in the Apple ecosystem, and looking for the best overall performance, and maybe looks, too, these could be the headphones for you.

Best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is not just window dressing: These headphones create an impenetrable sonic oasis, giving you pure focus during calls, or enjoyment of your music or other content — whether you’re walking down the street or relaxing in front of your home theater. At the same time, Apple has gone above and beyond when it comes to allowing ambient noise inside, giving you the ultimate control over how much of the outside world you want to hear. The Transparency mode is calibrated just right, so that you can hear what you need, when you need, with none of the fuss. When we compared the AirPods Max vs. AirPods Pro, their ANC competition at Apple, the AirPods Max won out.

And what you’ll hear is truly special. Apple has designed a dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio right to your ears. Meanwhile, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking envelops you in theater-like sound. You’ll lose yourself in the incredibly accuracy and clarity produced by computational audio, which combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software for the ultimate audio experience.

On top of this, Apple has designed the AirPods Max with nit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for the best, most comfortable fit. You can wear these easily all day, and all night, if you want — the AirPod Max battery gives you 20 hours of listening, movie watching, or talk time, even with ANC and spatial audio enabled. There are, quite frankly, no other headphones like these.

