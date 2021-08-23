  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Apple AirPods Max just got a MASSIVE price cut at Amazon

By
Apple AirPods Max
Riley Young/Digital Trends

It’s tough to find the perfect pair of wireless headphones. You can try out a ton of headphone deals, but many will fit poorly, or the sound profile might not be perfect for you, or the battery life will be too short. However, if you’re an Apple lover, there is a pair of headphones that we would wholeheartedly recommend. The Apple AirPods Max headphones are equipped with the latest and greatest audio technology that Apple offers. Since AirPods deals are pretty rare, we jumped at the chance to let you know that these are on sale on Amazon, where you can get them for just $500, $50 off the original price of $550.

The AirPods Max are the newest and most expensive member of the AirPods family, but instead of being in-ears like other AirPods, these are over-ear wireless headphones. They’re equipped with Apple’s newest H1 chip, ensuring fantastic and smooth pairing with all Apple devices, like iPads, iPhones, and Macbooks. They have a stellar build quality and are impressively engineered, with earcups made of metal on the outside and a lush, soft textile on the inside. The digital crown on the earcups is very satisfying to use, allowing you to control the volume and playback, and toggle noise cancellation on and off.

Apple has also done a lot to ensure that you’re getting fantastic audio quality. In our AirPods Max review, we described the fantastic clarity, fidelity, and punchy bass of the experience. We also compared their sound favorably to other popular headphones on the market, like those available through Bose 700 deals. We highlighted the excellent active noise cancellation, putting them right up there with the top ANC headphone options, like the Sony WH-1000XM4 deals. If you’re a student going back to school and need to frequently be in virtual classes or Zoom meetings with your classmates, these provide great voice clarity even in noisy environments. Apple also promises a 20-hour battery life, which we’ve found can get up to 25 hours in testing, lasting the whole school day and beyond.

If you’re embedded in the Apple ecosystem and want a pair of headphones, there are no headphones that will operate with your devices as beautifully as this one. The Apple AirPods Max are available on Amazon right now for just $500, $50 off the original price of $550. But make sure to hit the “Buy Now” button as soon as you can because this deal could end at any time.

More Beats headphone deals

If you’re more interested in in-ear headphones instead of over-ear headphones, you may want to check out deals for other AirPods devices. Don’t go anywhere because we’ve compiled some of the best AirPods deals for you below.

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$180 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$500 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans).
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$150 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$115 $159
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren’t old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 -- with the main difference being they last for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Walmart is practically giving away this Apple Watch today

blink xt2 security camera apple watch series 3 airpods pro ipad mini microsoft surface 7 lg 4k tv dell xps 123 samsung galaxy

Xbox at Gamescom 2021 stream: How to watch and what to expect

xbox gamescom 2021 how to watch halo infinite online match

Stardew Valley is getting a competitive farming tournament

A player fishes in their local pond.

The best budget monitors for 2021

Dell S2418H

Razer mice could give hackers wide-open local access to your Windows PC

Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse

The best curved monitors for 2021

A person using the Samsung CF791 monitor.

This 70-inch 4K TV is an absolute steal at Walmart today

hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720

A high-end Mac Mini with the M1X chip could be just months away

Leaked image of the upcoming M1X Mac Mini.

We can’t believe how cheap this Garmin smartwatch is today

garmin forerunner 235 vivoactive 3 venu smartwatches amazon best buy deals review 15066 2 768x768

Overwatch 2: Everything we know about the release date, new heroes, and more

A team of Overwatch characters advance up a street in Overwatch 2.

Best cheap air fryer deals for August 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales for August 2021

best apple watch deals

Best cheap vacuum cleaner deals for August 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick