The Apple AirPods Max just got a MASSIVE price cut at Amazon

It’s tough to find the perfect pair of wireless headphones. You can try out a ton of headphone deals, but many will fit poorly, or the sound profile might not be perfect for you, or the battery life will be too short. However, if you’re an Apple lover, there is a pair of headphones that we would wholeheartedly recommend. The Apple AirPods Max headphones are equipped with the latest and greatest audio technology that Apple offers. Since AirPods deals are pretty rare, we jumped at the chance to let you know that these are on sale on Amazon, where you can get them for just $500, $50 off the original price of $550.

The AirPods Max are the newest and most expensive member of the AirPods family, but instead of being in-ears like other AirPods, these are over-ear wireless headphones. They’re equipped with Apple’s newest H1 chip, ensuring fantastic and smooth pairing with all Apple devices, like iPads, iPhones, and Macbooks. They have a stellar build quality and are impressively engineered, with earcups made of metal on the outside and a lush, soft textile on the inside. The digital crown on the earcups is very satisfying to use, allowing you to control the volume and playback, and toggle noise cancellation on and off.

Apple has also done a lot to ensure that you’re getting fantastic audio quality. In our AirPods Max review, we described the fantastic clarity, fidelity, and punchy bass of the experience. We also compared their sound favorably to other popular headphones on the market, like those available through Bose 700 deals. We highlighted the excellent active noise cancellation, putting them right up there with the top ANC headphone options, like the Sony WH-1000XM4 deals. If you’re a student going back to school and need to frequently be in virtual classes or Zoom meetings with your classmates, these provide great voice clarity even in noisy environments. Apple also promises a 20-hour battery life, which we’ve found can get up to 25 hours in testing, lasting the whole school day and beyond.

If you’re embedded in the Apple ecosystem and want a pair of headphones, there are no headphones that will operate with your devices as beautifully as this one. The Apple AirPods Max are available on Amazon right now for just $500, $50 off the original price of $550. But make sure to hit the “Buy Now” button as soon as you can because this deal could end at any time.

