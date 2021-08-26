Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your Apple headphones, now is the moment! Right now, you can save big on both the Apple AirPods Pro and the Apple AirPods Max when you shop these AirPods deals at Amazon. Choose from either the Apple AirPods Pro, currently marked down $52 from $249 to just $197, or grab a pair of brand new Apple AirPods Max, on sale now for just $500, marked down $49 from their original price of $549. Whichever you choose, you’ll enjoy crystal-clear sound, wireless capability, Bluetooth connectivity, and easy integration with all of your Apple devices. Hurry — you don’t want to miss out on these sweet Apple deals!

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

The classic in-ear AirPods are perfect for the gym, commute, or classroom. Small and discrete without sacrificing sound, these Apple AirPods Pro headphones are ideal for listening on the go. Currently marked down to just $197 from their regular price of $249, you’ll save $52 when you order them from Amazon today. Equipped with noise-canceling technology for an immersive sound experience, you’ll enjoy up to four and a half hours of continuous listening with the extra-long battery life, and you’ll get up to 24 hours of additional charge when you pop them into the wireless charging case. These headphones come with three different sizes of silicone covers for a custom fit. Integrate seamlessly with your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple products, and use quick and easy Bluetooth connectivity to pair them instantly.

Apple AirPods Max — $500, was $549

For more advanced listening, check out the latest Apple AirPods Max, currently marked down from their regular price of $549 to just $500, so you can save $49 when you buy them from Amazon today. Available in green, pink, Sky Blue, Space Gray, or silver, you can choose your favorite color to match your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device. Enjoy seamless integration with any Apple device for instantaneous listening and Bluetooth connectivity for quick and easy pairing. Use these headphones on the go or at home, and experience immersive sound with noise-canceling technology. Ideal for home or at the office, never miss a beat with these premium Apple headphones. Plus, take advantage of free two-day shipping and returns for Prime members.

