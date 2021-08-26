  1. Deals
AirPods Max and AirPods Pro both get sweet discounts at Amazon

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your Apple headphones, now is the moment! Right now, you can save big on both the Apple AirPods Pro and the Apple AirPods Max when you shop these AirPods deals at Amazon. Choose from either the Apple AirPods Pro, currently marked down $52 from $249 to just $197, or grab a pair of brand new Apple AirPods Max, on sale now for just $500, marked down $49 from their original price of $549. Whichever you choose, you’ll enjoy crystal-clear sound, wireless capability, Bluetooth connectivity, and easy integration with all of your Apple devices. Hurry — you don’t want to miss out on these sweet Apple deals!

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

The classic in-ear AirPods are perfect for the gym, commute, or classroom. Small and discrete without sacrificing sound, these Apple AirPods Pro headphones are ideal for listening on the go. Currently marked down to just $197 from their regular price of $249, you’ll save $52 when you order them from Amazon today. Equipped with noise-canceling technology for an immersive sound experience, you’ll enjoy up to four and a half hours of continuous listening with the extra-long battery life, and you’ll get up to 24 hours of additional charge when you pop them into the wireless charging case. These headphones come with three different sizes of silicone covers for a custom fit. Integrate seamlessly with your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple products, and use quick and easy Bluetooth connectivity to pair them instantly.

Apple AirPods Pro inside their case.

Apple AirPods Max — $500, was $549

For more advanced listening, check out the latest Apple AirPods Max, currently marked down from their regular price of $549 to just $500, so you can save $49 when you buy them from Amazon today. Available in green, pink, Sky Blue, Space Gray, or silver, you can choose your favorite color to match your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device. Enjoy seamless integration with any Apple device for instantaneous listening and Bluetooth connectivity for quick and easy pairing. Use these headphones on the go or at home, and experience immersive sound with noise-canceling technology. Ideal for home or at the office, never miss a beat with these premium Apple headphones. Plus, take advantage of free two-day shipping and returns for Prime members.

Apple AirPods Max.

More headphone deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great headphone deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$177 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$20 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$93 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting.
JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$30 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal.
WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

$130 $200
There’s more to the Beats Solo 3 Wireless than just kick and punch — they’re small and nimble, so they can be folded up and dropped into a handbag, backpack, or maybe even a fanny pack.
Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$500 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans).
Powerbeats 3

$134 $200
Beats' Powerbeats 3 tethered Bluetooth earbuds are among the best on the market, appealing to athletes and businessmen alike thanks to their minimalist design and fantastic sound quality.
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$170 $190
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICES

Sony WH-1000XM3

$348 $400
Don't wait... now is your last chance to get the awesome Sony WH-1000XM3 at a steep discount while stores get rid of their remaining inventory to make room for the newer WH-1000XM4.
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

$60 $100
These are a great alternative to AirPods if you're an Android user. The highly rated Jabra Elite 65t are a great gift for true wireless freedom.
