Apple AirPods are 20% off today at Staples

The headphone deals offered by online retailers cover different brands and budget ranges, but if you’re an Apple fan, you should only be looking for AirPods deals, as the wireless earbuds work best with iPhones and iPads. If you want to buy the excellent AirPods Pro, they’re currently on sale from Staples at 20% off, lowering their price by $50 to $199, from their original price of $249.

The AirPods Pro are Digital Trends’ best earbuds for iPhones, primarily because of how easy they are to set up and use with iOS-powered devices. All you have to do is open their charging case while they’re near your iPhone, which will detect the wireless earbuds and automatically pair with them. For added convenience, Apple’s H1 chip enables always-on Siri, allowing you to issue voice commands to the digital assistant by starting with “Hey Siri.”

When comparing the AirPods Pro and AirPods, the main advantage of the AirPods Pro are their active noise cancellation feature, which combines microphones and software to analyze external noises and cancel them out. There’s also a Transparency mode, so you can hear everything that’s going on around you without having to take the wireless earbuds out. The AirPods Pro also adds IPX4 water resistance for protection against sweat and rain, improves sound quality, and introduces customizable silicone tips for a better fit.

The AirPods Pro are packed with features and convenient to use, making them a no-brainer if you’re an Apple fan who’s looking to invest in wireless earbuds. Adding to the reasons why you should buy them now is Staples’ $50 discount, which brings their price down to just $199 from their original price of $249. If you don’t want to miss this chance to buy the AirPods Pro at 20% off, don’t think twice. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

