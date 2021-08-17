Shopping for AirPods Pro for school? They just got a MAJOR price cut

If you want to enjoy the best audio for less when you’re heading back to class, we’ve got the best back-to-school AirPods deals. Right now, you can buy the Apple AirPods Pro at Walmart for just $190 saving you $30 on the usual price. It’s a great time to upgrade your audio gear and you won’t be disappointed. You will be disappointed if you leave it too long though as stock at this price is sure to be strictly limited.

Considered to be the best earbuds for iPhone, the Apple AirPods Pro are a cinch to use. That’s because they use adaptive EQ to automatically tune music to the shape of your ear so you get a better listening experience that feels truly personalized to your needs. Alongside that, they also offer highly effective active noise cancellation which means you get immersive sound. Want to zone out from the world? It’s easy to do with the Apple AirPods Pro with the option to use the transparency mode to switch back to listening out for things any time you need to.

Other features include a wireless charging case that provides you with more than 24 hours of battery life, plus the earbuds are sweat and water-resistant so they’re ideal if you want to use them while working out or taking a walk in the rain. Bundled with a choice of three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips, you can find the right for you too so they’re suitably comfy whether you’re studying at home or going for a run.

With quick access to Siri and easy setup for all your Apple devices, the Apple AirPods Pro are a dream to use every step of the way. Right now, you can buy them for just $190 at Walmart saving you $30 on the usual price. That’s a great deal for an equally great pair of earbuds. You’ll love how convenient they are. Be quick to snap them up before they sell out at this price.

More headphone deals

With so many great AirPods deals out there, it can seem pretty tempting to go for a pair of AirPods. However, we also have plenty of awesome Samsung Galaxy Buds deals too along with great headphone deals for other brands too. In the mood for something else Apple-related? Check out the Apple deals we’ve tracked down for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations