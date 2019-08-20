Pick up the latest model of AirPods with a charging case for $145 on Amazon

Share

Apple’s AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds out there, especially for iOS users. If you’ve been hesitant about committing to AirPods before, now may be the right time to pick them up. Amazon has the latest model on sale (wired charging case included), bringing its price down from $159 to $145.

If you’re uncomfortable with the little wire or neckband found on other alternative Bluetooth earbuds, getting the AirPods is a great idea. They are not the best in the market, sure, but their flawlessly stable wireless connection and range alone still beat much of the competition.

The tech giant packed the latest AirPods with just enough features to make them interesting yet easy to use. Tapping the outside of either bud gives you access to Siri, and she will be at your service right away. You can ask her to place a call to someone on your contacts list, set an alarm, or adjust the volume of your music; she can also announce if you have a call. However, Siri can’t help you with skipping the song on your Spotify playlist or other third-party music apps. If you want Siri to pull up your favorite tunes or do any song navigation, it must be through Apple Music.

Inside are accelerometers and other sensors that can identify when the buds are inserted or removed from the ears. Let’s say you’re listening to music and removed one AirPod, the music will be paused until that AirPod is reinserted. The same thing happens when both AirPods are removed: Music will stop, and the buds will essentially shut down. This allows for energy-efficient measures that will save precious battery life. Apple claims that the AirPods can provide five hours of power for listening and two hours for talk time on a single full charge. They also juice up fairly quickly, giving you three hours of listening time and one hour of talk time just after 15 minutes of charging.

These AirPods have nearly the same sound quality as the EarPods. The bass is not Beats-level powerful, but it’s satisfying and pleasantly tuneful. The treble is not overly aggressive and midrange performance is good. It may not sweep audiophiles off their feet, but those who find the sound of EarPods acceptable will be happy with the AirPods. You can order the latest model with charging case at a discounted price of $145 on Amazon.

