Deals

Pick up the latest model of AirPods with a charging case for $145 on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
Apple AirPods review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Apple’s AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds out there, especially for iOS users. If you’ve been hesitant about committing to AirPods before, now may be the right time to pick them up. Amazon has the latest model on sale (wired charging case included), bringing its price down from $159 to $145.

If you’re uncomfortable with the little wire or neckband found on other alternative Bluetooth earbuds, getting the AirPods is a great idea. They are not the best in the market, sure, but their flawlessly stable wireless connection and range alone still beat much of the competition.

BUY NOW

The tech giant packed the latest AirPods with just enough features to make them interesting yet easy to use. Tapping the outside of either bud gives you access to Siri, and she will be at your service right away. You can ask her to place a call to someone on your contacts list, set an alarm, or adjust the volume of your music; she can also announce if you have a call. However, Siri can’t help you with skipping the song on your Spotify playlist or other third-party music apps. If you want Siri to pull up your favorite tunes or do any song navigation, it must be through Apple Music.

Inside are accelerometers and other sensors that can identify when the buds are inserted or removed from the ears. Let’s say you’re listening to music and removed one AirPod, the music will be paused until that AirPod is reinserted. The same thing happens when both AirPods are removed: Music will stop, and the buds will essentially shut down. This allows for energy-efficient measures that will save precious battery life. Apple claims that the AirPods can provide five hours of power for listening and two hours for talk time on a single full charge. They also juice up fairly quickly, giving you three hours of listening time and one hour of talk time just after 15 minutes of charging.

These AirPods have nearly the same sound quality as the EarPods. The bass is not Beats-level powerful, but it’s satisfying and pleasantly tuneful. The treble is not overly aggressive and midrange performance is good. It may not sweep audiophiles off their feet, but those who find the sound of EarPods acceptable will be happy with the AirPods. You can order the latest model with charging case at a discounted price of $145 on Amazon.

Check out our curated deals page for more discounts on iPads, iPhones, and other Apple products. Also, be sure to check out our forecast for the upcoming Labor Day sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best web browsers for 2019
Up Next

Microsoft's new Chromium Edge browser has entered beta. Here's how to get it
best headphones sony sh-1000mx2
Deals

Best headphone deals for August 2019: Apple AirPods, Bose, and Sony

If you're looking to snag a fantastic pair of headphones — be it wired, wireless, or noise-canceling — on the cheap, you've come to the right place. We rounded up all of the best deals available right now.
Posted By Josh Levenson
sennheiser rs 165 rf headphone system amazon deal wireless
Deals

Enjoy your movie in peace with Sennheiser’s RS 165, now only $135 on Amazon

Enjoy your music and movies without having to worry about distracting or being disrupted by others around you with Sennheiser’s RS 165 RF Wireless Headphones. A booming 39% discount on Amazon lets you have it for only $135.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Beats Solo 3 Wireless
Deals

Pick up the Beats Solo 3 for $120 less on Amazon and keep the music going

If you missed out on Amazon's sale that dropped the full price of the Beats Solo 3 from $300 down to $150, now is your chance to pick up the beat with your very own pair for $120 less. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
bose soundsport wireless headphones deal
Deals

Amazon’s deal drops these Bose SoundSport wireless headphones to only $129

If you are in the market for quality headphones that can keep up with your active lifestyle, check out Amazon's offer for Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones. These sports earbuds are now available for only $129.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
garmin foreruner 645 music amazon forerunner 1
Deals

Run with the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music for $70 less on Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is currently on sale for $71 less on Amazon. Usually priced at $450, you can leave your phone behind and run hands-free while tuned in to your music for just $379.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for August 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
TCL 6-series tv television
Deals

Amazon offers a huge $271 discount on this TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Roku smart TV

If you are looking for a budget TV, Amazon dropped the price of the TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K UHD Roku smart TV from $800 down to only $529. You will save as much as $271 on this deal, so order now while it still lasts.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
apple iphone 8 plus review
Deals

Get yourself an Amazon-renewed iPhone 8 Plus at a $135 discount

If you’re not keen about spending around $1,000 or more for the newest iPhone X series, then this Amazon-renewed iPhone 8 Plus is your best bet. Amazon is offering the 64GB unlocked version for only $465 instead of $600.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Sony-WH-XB900N
Deals

Amazon cuts $150 off these Sony noise-canceling headphone bundles

If you are looking for an affordable alternative to the best noise-canceling headphones, check out the Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass. You can get this Bluetooth headset with a stand or battery pack at $150 less on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
dell xps 15 photo
Deals

You can get this XPS 15 laptop for over $500 off with Dell’s latest deal

You can now grab a 2018 Dell XPS 15 laptop with 1TB of solid-state drive storage and 32GB of RAM at a steep discount. This discount knocks more than $500 off of its initial $2,200 price tag.
Posted By Anita George
best fitbit deals
Deals

Work out in style with this Fitbit Blaze smartwatch, now 21% less on Walmart

A lot of smartwatches are marketed as fitness trackers as well. Aside from receiving smart notifications, these watches boast robust fitness tracking that makes them essential devices for the health-conscious, like the Fitbit Blaze.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Garmin Vivosport review 1
Deals

Get fit with Amazon’s 33% discount on the Garmin Vivosport

The Garmin Vivosport is more than the typical fitness tracker as it can double up as a smartwatch. It usually wears a $170 price tag but Amazon's 33% discount lets you own it for just $115. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
lg stylo 4 smartphone amazon deal
Deals

Snag this incredible yet affordable LG Stylo 4 phone for just $250 on Amazon

People are so focused on LG’s flagship series that they forget about its more affordable phones, like the LG Stylo 4. Like the Galaxy Note 9, it has a stylus and runs on Android Oreo 8.1. Their difference? It costs a quarter of the price.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Amazon Fire HD 10 review (2017) DT homepage
Deals

Amazon drops the price for the Fire HD 10 Tablet with hands-free Alexa

The Fire HD 10 Tablet has always been an astonishingly good buy in comparison to iPads. Amazon just sweetened the deal with a significant price drop for the versatile hands-free Alexa-compatible 1080p tablet in a pre-Labor Day sale.
Posted By Bruce Brown