Amazon hacks $79 off the price of the newest 2018 Apple iPad

Jacob Kienlen
By
When it comes to tablets, the iPad pretty much owns the lions share of the market. Sure, Samsung and Amazon offer some decent tablets of their own, but none of the hold the weight of Apple behind them. Despite its popularity, the iPad doesn’t come cheap — which is why we’re always on the hunt for iPad deals. The newest version would normally cost you about $329, but with this offer from Amazon, you can pick one up for a lot less.

The latest iPad is really just a slightly upgraded version of the previous model. With a 9.7-inch retina display, an A10 Fusion chip, an 8MP camera, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, this iPad comes with all of the bells and whistles. It also comes with up to 10 hours of battery life, allowing you to use it most of the day without having to worry about finding a charger. Though you would normally have three different colors to choose from, the sale is only applicable to the Black iPad. The Rose Gold and Space Gray options will cost about $30 more.

iPads are excellent devices for playing games, reading news, or simply streaming your favorite shows from Netflix and Hulu. However, there is one thing you should know about these tablets before you buy from Amazon. Unlike buying directly from Apple, you will not receive a free Apple Pencil with your purchase. If you don’t plan on doing any drawing or manual writing, this deal is great. But if you really want that pen, it’s better to buy directly from Apple.

Normally priced at $329 on Amazon, the 32GB Apple iPad is on sale for just $250 right now. This sale is valid for the Black 32GB version with WiFi only, so if you’re hoping to connect it to a cellular service, you’ll be out of luck with this model. If you need more than 32GB of space, you can also check out the 128GB version for $50 off right now.

