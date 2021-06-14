Technically, Prime Day deals aren’t officially upon us just yet but that hasn’t stopped there being a bunch of Prime Day Apple deals to check out already. Right now, there are some fantastic discounts on Apple products in particular thanks to them being some of the most purchased items during the momentous sales event so if you’re in a hurry and you just can’t wait — these are still the deals to grab. Just bear in mind that it isn’t uncommon to see a month or more of waiting time for shipments when shopping during Prime Day, so you may have to wait a little longer for your new Apple flavored gadget. Either way, let’s take a look at the best Prime Day iPad deals and Prime Day MacBook deals happening right now.

With a modest but mighty 10% off the usual price, the Apple iPad (2020) 10.2-inch should suit most everyone’s needs. In our Apple iPad (2020) 10.2-inch review, we loved how it had great battery life as well as a colorful and clear display, with our only main criticism being that its speakers aren’t great. The device has the aforementioned 10.2-inch Retina display along with an A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine along with 32GB of storage, an 8MP back camera, and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera. There’s support for the first-generation Apple Pencil too as well as the Smart Keyboard.

Apple iPad Mini — $370, was $400

Prefer something smaller and even more portable? The Apple iPad Mini performs like a beast for its size thanks to strong internals, a good screen, and good battery life. There’s a 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide color along with an A12 Bionic chip, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, plus an 8MP back camera and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera. With 64GB of storage space, you won’t run out of room any time soon. It’s ideal for portable use whether that’s for work or for play.

Apple iPad Air — $550, was $600

In our Apple iPad Air review, we described this device as the iPad Pro for everyone else; i.e. the people who don’t want to spend huge sums of cash. That’s a great analysis of the Apple iPad Air thanks to its gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color, along with a powerful A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, 12MP back camera, and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, plus 64GB of storage. There’s support for Touch ID and Apple Pay, too, as well as the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation). It’s fantastic for all purposes.

Apple MacBook Air — $950, was $1,000

With the latest M1 chip, the Apple MacBook Air M1 will speed through anything you want it to do. We described it as fast, fanless, and absolutely fantastic in our Apple MacBook Air M1 review. It offers an amazing battery life of up to 18 hours while providing 3.5 times the performance of previous MacBook Airs and superior graphics performance, too. 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage space complements it, along with a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display for vibrant images. It’s everything you could need from a small yet mighty laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro — $1,150, was $1,300

Of course, if you want even more from your laptop, the Apple MacBook Pro M1 is just the ticket. In our Apple MacBook Pro M1 review, we described it as the most exciting Mac in years, and for good reason. Its M1 chip is incredibly fast at whatever you want it to do, with 2.8 times better performance compared to previous MacBook Pros. Impressively, it can still achieve a battery life of up to 20 hours, the longest ever in a Mac. A gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display complements things perfectly with 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage rounding things off.

