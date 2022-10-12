It’s hard to remember a time when streaming TV wasn’t commonplace. There are so many streaming services and devices out there that it can be hard to keep up with them. A sure thing in the streaming world is that a reliable 4K device is necessary if you want to experience movie-quality viewing in your living room. Today, as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you can get Apple TV 4K for just $110, a savings of $69 off the original price of $179. It’s definitely not every day we see savings like this on Apple products, so act fast so you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K turns your average TV into a device that brings the best of TV together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Turn your living room into a viewing experience in 4K with the best sports, movies, and live TV via the Apple experience. The 4K high frame rate HDR provides crystal clear video, and the A12 Bionic chip brings higher performance to your standard TV. One of the most remarkable features of Apple TV 4K is the Color Balance feature that lets you use your iPhone to calibrate your TV screen perfectly so colors are lifelike.

Another perk of Apple TV 4K is that you can still access all of your favorite streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, and more, along with all of the great programs you get from Apple TV+ (subscriptions not included, of course). With the Apple TV app, you get Apple Original series and movies to buy or rent, premium channels of your choice, cable providers, and more, all in one app. From sports to movies and live news events on channels like ABC, CNN, and ESPN, Apple TV 4K brings it all to you with one box and one remote.

Speaking of remotes, the Siri remote is fast, fluid, and precise with a touch-enabled click pad — click to browse through apps and shows and scroll through long playlists in Apple Music. Apple product lovers will enjoy the familiar convenience of a dedicated Siri button that lets you ask for a movie, song, genre, actor, or more. You can also ask Siri to open any of your favorite Apple apps, like Apple Fitness+, to turn your living room into a home gym or Apple Arcade to challenge your friends on game night.

Like most people, you probably thought that all Apple Prime Day deals were over for the year, but Amazon decided to give us another major sales event this year. While most of the year, you can’t usually find great deals on Apple products, Prime Day deals bring about some of the best we’ll see all year. Don’t wait to get your hands on the Apple TV 4K for just $110 — a savings of $69 off the original price of $179. We’re sure they won’t last long!

