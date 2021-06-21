Apple’s products are always among the most popular targets for shoppers taking advantage of Prime Day deals, including the Apple TV streaming devices. Amazon, however, is not the only retailer with Apple TV deals today, as Walmart is also offering a discount for the Apple TV 4K (2020) in its concurrent Deals for Days event. The streaming device is available from Walmart for $70 off, bringing its price down to just $99 from its original price of $169.

The Apple TV 4K (2020) is a set-top box that’s very easy to set up for iOS device owners. After selecting language and country, you just need to hold your iPhone or iPad near the streaming device. This will transfer your Wi-Fi and Apple ID information, granting you access to all your iTunes purchases through the Apple TV 4K. Making the streaming device even more helpful is its integration of Siri, which in addition to enabling voice commands for basic playback functions, may be used for things like bringing up suggestions for TV shows and films that you might enjoy, and adding subtitles for parts that you didn’t understand.

You can access virtually unlimited content on the Apple TV 4K through the apps of your favorite streaming services on the App Store, so you’ll never run out of things to watch. You’ll have fun consuming all the 4K content that the device can find, especially since it’s lightning-fast with the help of Apple’s A10X Fusion processor. Visuals aren’t the only good thing though, as the Apple TV 4K also provides Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive audio experience.

Apple fans who want to buy a streaming device should take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Apple TV 4K (2020), as an alternative to Amazon’s Prime Day deals. You can purchase the Apple TV 4K with a $70 discount, lowering its price to just $99 from its original price of $169. If you’ve decided to buy the streaming device from Walmart, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can as its stocks will likely not last for long.

More Prime Day Apple deals

Looking for some more Apple kit? There’s no shortage of fantastic Prime Day Apple deals to shop today. We’ve rounded up some of our top picks below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations